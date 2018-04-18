Tapio campaign seems to take swipe at Republican opponents in Congressional race

Posted on by 8 Comments ↓

From Facebook, a post went up in the past hour where the Neal Tapio facebook page just took a bit of a swipe against his opponents, where the campaign is making claims of statements from the opposing campaigns that seem more sarcastic than factual:

8 Replies to “Tapio campaign seems to take swipe at Republican opponents in Congressional race”

    1. Steve Sibson

      Dusty was hanging out with the Global establishment in Canada a couple of years ago. So it is a fact.

      Reply
  4. Anonymous

    Neil Tapio wants/needs her out of prison? Now Tapio has to find a new boogyman who execute a terror attack. Shad – you need a backup plan.

    Reply
  5. Truth is a Virus

    Is Tapio upset she wasn’t released from prison? First Tapio wants a terror attack because he thinks it’s the only way he get elected. Listen to his own words in a previous Pat (bought and paid for Dusty).

    Reply
  6. Anonymous

    Was that Dusty and Shantel at Walmart fighting over the last pair of kneepads to ease their discomfort of begging for donations from the lobbiests!?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.