Terry LaFleur wants free healthcare, paid for by donations. But if you don’t support it, “he doesn’t have time to listen to you.”

Republican candidate for governor Terry LaFleur is proposing quite the interesting health care plan for South Dakota. Interesting, as in it makes you question if he believes in unicorns and the Easter Bunny

Because his plan for free Universal government health care paid for exclusively by donations seems to originate from childhood fantasies where it’s the tooth fairy who delivers money to children whenever they lose a tooth.

Because only in fantasies like that does someone have unlimited funds that magically appear.

Amazingly, LaFleur declares that if you don’t believe in his utopian fantasy that makes Bernie Sanders sound conservative in comparison, “he doesn’t have time to listen to you.”

Oookay..

