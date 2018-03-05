Terry LaFleur wants free healthcare, paid for by donations. But if you don’t support it, “he doesn’t have time to listen to you.”

Republican candidate for governor Terry LaFleur is proposing quite the interesting health care plan for South Dakota. Interesting, as in it makes you question if he believes in unicorns and the Easter Bunny
Because his plan for free Universal government health care paid for exclusively by donations seems to originate from childhood fantasies where it’s the tooth fairy who delivers money to children whenever they lose a tooth.
Because only in fantasies like that does someone have unlimited funds that magically appear.
Amazingly, LaFleur declares that if you don’t believe in his utopian fantasy that makes Bernie Sanders sound conservative in comparison, “he doesn’t have time to listen to you.”
Oookay..
“Our program is already a tested and proven concept! It works!”
Where? Please provide proof.
I kept waiting for a misdirection…like don’t you wish this was true…but through hard work we can turn it around…but no punchline came!
I do not know why this guy is running…ideas like this make him look bad and he isn’t raising any money and going in debt to run.
We are supposed to address him as Dr. LaFleur when mentioning his name.
At least is is talking about the issues. Health care and immigration are the top 2 issues in the governors race. Wait till you hear Lora’s plan. I do like Terry’s plan. It might be a little un-realistic.
Tara you feel Ted Klaudt should be freed from prison. If Lora is elected Governor does she plan to pardon Klaudt?
The other 2 have no plan, so they will do what they are familiar with and go back to the old way which didn’t work either.
These fringe candidates dont deserve so much coverage.
Even Tapio probably won’t make the ballot.