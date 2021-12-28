That’s not how I heard it was going to be.. Kristi Noem reminds President ‘I told you so’

  1. Why does Noem continue to lie…. At the beginning her approach was government control

    Read her executive orders

    Read the legislation she proposed

    1. Politics. That is the reason why her own health department can require all sorts of vaccines… but she shows defiance on this particular one. Politics.

  3. Would a moderate Republican please step up and primary this political grifter and grandstander? Please? South Dakota deserves better than this!

  7. Noem writes: “That’s why from the start, SD took a different approach by trusting our citizens to be responsible and make the right decisions for themselves & their families.”

    Most of our citizens are responsible. Some are not – which is why we have things like criminal law, fines and jails. A few are recklessly spreading COVID. Maybe more than a few.

    If our governor were “responsible”, she would be encouraging the things that help reduce hospitalizations and death. But no. She’d rather throw mud at those trying to solve the problem. And she’d prefer to cheer on super-spreader events.

    We have almost double the death rate of Nebraska. South Dakota has more bleak COVID numbers than any state bordering us.

    She says it’s the state’s responsibility. Well… then act like it.

    1. Elk,

      Do you think she should encourage people to take a vaccine that doesn’t prevent you from getting covid?

      Keep in mind that the science can’t prove it reduces your symptoms or prevents death.

