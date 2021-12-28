— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 27, 2021
After a year, we finally agree @potus. The federal government isn’t the solution. That’s why from the start, SD took a different approach by trusting our citizens to be responsible and make the right decisions for themselves & their families. Now rescind all the federal mandates.
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) December 28, 2021
9 thoughts on “That’s not how I heard it was going to be.. Kristi Noem reminds President ‘I told you so’”
Why does Noem continue to lie…. At the beginning her approach was government control
Read her executive orders
Read the legislation she proposed
I remember her executive orders, she seems to try and change the narrative on things a lot.
Politics. That is the reason why her own health department can require all sorts of vaccines… but she shows defiance on this particular one. Politics.
Would a moderate Republican please step up and primary this political grifter and grandstander? Please? South Dakota deserves better than this!
And now we’re 16th in deaths per 100k in a sparely populated, spread out state. Great work Gov.
To quote a line from BRAVEHEART:
FREEEEEEEDOOOOOOOMMMMMMMMM!
WOW…..the dwarf king minions are active today!
Noem writes: “That’s why from the start, SD took a different approach by trusting our citizens to be responsible and make the right decisions for themselves & their families.”
Most of our citizens are responsible. Some are not – which is why we have things like criminal law, fines and jails. A few are recklessly spreading COVID. Maybe more than a few.
If our governor were “responsible”, she would be encouraging the things that help reduce hospitalizations and death. But no. She’d rather throw mud at those trying to solve the problem. And she’d prefer to cheer on super-spreader events.
We have almost double the death rate of Nebraska. South Dakota has more bleak COVID numbers than any state bordering us.
She says it’s the state’s responsibility. Well… then act like it.
Elk,
Do you think she should encourage people to take a vaccine that doesn’t prevent you from getting covid?
Keep in mind that the science can’t prove it reduces your symptoms or prevents death.