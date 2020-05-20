They get the angriest golfers at the Sioux Falls City Council Meeting

Posted on by 2 Comments ↓

From last nights’ Sioux Falls City Council Meeting, one of Theresa Stehly’s prime campaign allies and supporters was all triggered and yelling, and got booted from the City Council meeting yesterday evening.

(If it’s that big a deal, just bring cheeseburgers back to the golf course.)

2 Replies to “They get the angriest golfers at the Sioux Falls City Council Meeting”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.