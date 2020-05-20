Prairie Country PAC sends… well, I think it’s a postcard. Slate mailer from PAC ends up being kind of a mess.

From today’s mail comes outside help for three of the candidates running in District 17 via the Prairie Country PAC out of Aberdeen:

Nothing against the people the postcard is featuring, but you’d better be pretty good at Microsoft Word if you’re going to use it in graphic design. Whoever designed this card wasn’t, and ended up with a bit of a mess. Aside from the fact it’s not very visually pleasing, they screwed up Nancy Rasmussen’s internet link, leaving it unclear what a reader should put in. Capitalization and punctuation are all over the place. And don’t get me started on spacing & margins.

If their goal was to move the candidates forward as a slate, I’m not sure it accomplishes that, as their names are some of the smallest text on the front. I mean, what are you trying to sell? UNDER GOD and LIBERTY or the candidates?

Your thoughts?