Thune: I Will Vote to Confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court

“I will support his nomination to the Supreme Court this fall, and I hope my colleagues, Republican and Democrat, reach the same conclusion about this well-qualified, mainstream jurist.”

Thune meets with Judge Kavanaugh (high-resolution photo attached).

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement after meeting with Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court:

“After today’s meeting with Judge Kavanaugh, I am confident that the president’s nominee has exactly what it takes to defend the Constitution and call balls and strikes from the bench, which will serve the American people well now and for many years to come. Over the course of his judicial career, he has effectively demonstrated his commitment to deciding cases based on the law, not on his own political opinions or preferred outcomes. With that in mind, I will support his nomination to the Supreme Court this fall, and I hope my colleagues, Republican and Democrat, reach the same conclusion about this well-qualified, mainstream jurist.”

