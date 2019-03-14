Thune: Time For Democrats to Stop Playing Partisan Games With Qualified Nominees
“Democrats’ unprecedented obstruction has also eaten up time the Senate could have been spending on other priorities – from growing our economy to making health care more affordable to helping Americans save for education and their retirement.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) this week discussed Senate Democrats’ unprecedented obstruction of executive branch nominees – some of whom the majority of Democrats actually end up supporting. To put this level of obstruction-for-the-sake-of-obstruction in context, in 2017 and 2018, the first two years of President Trump’s presidency, Senate Democrats forced 128 cloture votes on Trump’s nominees. In 2009 and 2010, the first two years of President Obama’s presidency, Senate Republicans forced just 12 cloture votes on Obama’s nominees.
Time for Republicans to change Senate rules and apply a threshold of simple majority to the confirmation of nominees.
That’s right John, it’s easier to drag your feet and blame the other side.
So are you saying the socialists aren’t holding up nominees? I think it is obvious that they are; they have no honor or integrity and no moral high ground on anything.
Remember Daschle. That do nothing clown
Neil Gorsuch
Republican leadership in the Senate is holding up nominees by not changing the rules to allow a simple majority vote to determine the result.
Absolutely correct! Republicans need to change the rules to allow a simple majority, and then once done with all of their nominees, change the rules back so the Dumbocrats cannot do the same thing. Let’s face it, Republicans deserve to be in charge. This President has given us the greatest country in the history of the world in only 2 years in office, and the Senate is getting in his way. Think about great candidates like Matthew Peterson and Tulsa, OK, attorney John O’Connor. Even Kobes was a close call because of stupid Dumbocrats, and he is on a level that every lawyer strives to be like. Shameful!
The threshold to offer advice and consent on nominees should be 50 percent plus one regardless of which party holds the senate.