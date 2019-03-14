Thune: Time For Democrats to Stop Playing Partisan Games With Qualified Nominees

“Democrats’ unprecedented obstruction has also eaten up time the Senate could have been spending on other priorities – from growing our economy to making health care more affordable to helping Americans save for education and their retirement.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) this week discussed Senate Democrats’ unprecedented obstruction of executive branch nominees – some of whom the majority of Democrats actually end up supporting. To put this level of obstruction-for-the-sake-of-obstruction in context, in 2017 and 2018, the first two years of President Trump’s presidency, Senate Democrats forced 128 cloture votes on Trump’s nominees. In 2009 and 2010, the first two years of President Obama’s presidency, Senate Republicans forced just 12 cloture votes on Obama’s nominees.

