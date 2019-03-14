Johnson Introduces Bill to Build the Wall FASTER
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) today introduced the Furthering American Security by Tempering Environmental Regulations Act or the FASTER Act, which would strengthen the Secretary of Homeland Security’s ability to waive environmental reviews required by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Endangered Species Act (ESA). Specifically, this legislation would reinforce U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s capability to expediently secure our nation’s border with a wall.
“I’ve supported border security, and it’s important we do it the right way,” said Johnson. “Over and over again, my constituents ask me why it’s taking so long to build the border wall. Government regulations stall progress on crucial projects all the time. The FASTER Act will allow DHS and the president to build a border wall more quickly and without overburdensome regulations standing in the way.”
###
Damage control.
I concur; he had to do something after he screwed up on the emergency declaration.
Such a dumb move. People realize he messed up and now is trying to do damage control.
This bill also has zero chance of going anywhere in the House while Aunt Nancy is Speaker.
This is merely a feckless attempt to rehabilitate his huge mistake.
Who else is hearing a primary is going to happen?
Even if it is damage control to make up for a vote, isn’t that the point of criticizing him? To get him back on track?
There won’t be a primary, at least not by anyone of consequence.
There’s no sincerity in this. It’s PR only. He hadn’t stated he made a mistake. He’d vote the same way again if given the chance.