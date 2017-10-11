Trump Signs Noem’s Women, Peace and Security Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump has signed the Women, Peace, and Security Act, a bill sponsored by Rep. Kristi Noem in the House that aims to increase and strengthen women’s participation in peace negotiations and conflict prevention globally. Research shows that peace agreements are 35 percent more likely to last at least 15 years when women are involved. The Women, Peace and Security Act would – for the first time – establish women’s participation as a permanent element of U.S. foreign policy under Congressional oversight. With President Trump’s signature, the legislation has been made law.

“We live in an extremely volatile and dangerous world, and our national security often relies on the success of ongoing peace negotiations,” said Noem. “Women have proven to be influential forces in producing lasting peace within communities, yet are often underrepresented at the negotiating table. I’m grateful to President Trump for signing this important legislation and hopeful that with these reforms, as well as the long-term thinking and accountability this legislation requires, we can produce more sustainable outcomes during future conflict resolution and peace negotiation processes.”

Noem first introduced the Women, Peace, and Security Act in May 2016. While it was passed by the House, the Senate didn’t act on the legislation before the end of the last Congress. As a result, Noem reintroduced the legislation in May 2017 and worked with Senate sponsors to push the legislation toward enactment.

