Vote 1 for AG – Fitzgerald dropped Posted on June 23, 2018 by Pat Powers — 9 Comments ↓ Russell – 27% Ravnsborg – 47% Fitzgerald – 26% Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
So Fitzgerald was 3rd place like everyone stated.
Delegates going to Ravnsborg?
They should. We don’t want Russell as the nomination.
So we just lost AG to the Dems. Nice going. Why him?? When you have 2 with strong experience??
It was promised to him by the Rounds campaign.
Jason is a joke…. who now have made the Republucan Party a joke. SEILER is the only one laughing. Big win for the Dems. Jason can’t avoid a debate for five months like he hide from in this race. God help us.
Those look like Dusty’s numbers……
Landslide for Seiler. He will destroy him in a debate.
Was going to vote for Fitz but he put out that trash letter aligning himself with Russel.