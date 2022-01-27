Welcome Rapid Digital Solutions to Advertiser’s Row! Check them out for your on-line campaign needs.

If you haven’t noticed yet, we have a new advertiser joining us at South Dakota War College, specializing in digital media for political partners. Please take a moment, and click on the link for Rapid Digital Solutions to find out more about the services they offer to help your political campaign’s on-line needs.

I worked with them on some campaigns last election, and have been very pleased with what they’ve been able to accomplish. In competitive races, they have just crushed it in moving the needle and delivering wins, whether on ballot issues or political races.

And please also take a moment to visit our other advertisers including Marty Jackley, Americans for Prosperity – South Dakota, Governor Kristi Noem, US Senator John Thune, Dusty Johnson for US Congress, and the South Dakota Republican Party!

Remember – SDWC has limited advertising opportunities available for reaching South Dakota’s opinion leaders as we move past the 2021 Legislative Session, including some of our top advertising positions.

If someone is making laws, keeping up on the issues or what’s happening in campaigns, or promoting legislation, they’re stopping here to check South Dakota’s political climate. South Dakota War College provides candidates, companies, and organizations a unique opportunity to direct a targeted message at South Dakota’s politically active elected officials, and community opinion leaders.

Advertising on the Dakotwarcollege.com website is based on a first come, first serve basis for available positions. Advertising slots may be either static image, animated .gif, or other, as long as the file size is within acceptable file parameters, does not impede the loading of the website, or interfere with existing code. All ads run through-site, and are not rotated in their positions.

Information on ad prices, ad positions, and ad commitments may be directed to the webmaster by clicking here, and by dropping me a note today!