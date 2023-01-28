Where do you think the Senate is going to go with the Committee investigating Senator Julie Frye Mueller’s conduct?

The Senate will be appointing and convening a special committee meeting this next week to deal with the conduct of State Senator Julie Frye Mueller as it allegedly relates to her conduct during an interaction with an employee of the Legislative Research Council.

There’s a lot of speculation going on at the moment because Senators are taking this matter serious enough that there is an information lockdown like no one has ever seen with previous allegations or disciplinary matters. To their credit, they are taking this employee matter very seriously.

What do we know? We know they’re not talking about it. And that the allegations against Julie Frye Mueller are shocking enough to the Senators that they voted 27 – 6 to suspend her and convene a committee. That 6 includes Senator Frye Mueller herself, as well as her physical and ideological seatmate Tom Pischke.

Only 4 others in the Senate voted NOT to suspend the rules, not call the committee, and not suspend her immediately meaning that over 77% demanded that she needs to go NOW.

So where do we go from here?

I noted last night who we might see on the committee. But what are the options once they meet, and what is the likely outcome?

Next week will likely bring us snippets of the evidence against Senator Mueller, if not the entire thing. It’s an employment related action, so things are a bit more locked down to the public to protect the employee.

According to Senate Rules..

S8-1. Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion. Any two Senators may by written motion first delivered to the president pro tempore move for the establishment of a Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion to investigate the conduct of any other Senator. Upon being seconded, the motion is debatable, and passage of the motion requires a majority vote of the members-elect. The Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion shall be composed of nine members of the Senate. The chair and vice chair of the select committee shall be chosen by the president pro tempore and may not both be members of the same political party. The other seven members of the select committee shall be chosen by the president pro tempore in consultation with the majority leader and the minority leader. The party makeup of the select committee shall be proportional to the party makeup of the Senate.

So, seven members. Republican Chair and Dem co-chair all chosen by the President Pro-Tempore. They will go through a hearing process, with Frye-Mueller likely represented by legal counsel, in a meeting structures like any other Senate Committee hearing. Let’s assume Senator Frye-Mueller did something stupid. (Because, let’s not kid ourselves. This is Julie Frye-Mueller.) She’s already claimed that she’s being persecuted for “advancing freedom,” and has a history of saying off-the-wall things.

If she’s found guilty of saying stupid things to a Senate Employee, what are the Senate’s options? Going back to Senate Rules:

S8-7. Select committee report. Any action to expel, censure, discipline, or exonerate a Senator shall be proposed in a select committee report of the Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion. If the select committee report calls for expulsion, censure, or discipline, the report shall set forth the causes and grounds for which expulsion, censure, or discipline is being recommended by the Senate, and it shall state the particular form of action recommended to the Senate. If the select committee report calls for exoneration, the report shall set forth the reasons why exoneration is appropriate. S8-8. Procedure in the Senate. Adoption of a select committee report for the expulsion of a Senator requires the favorable vote of a two-thirds majority of the elected members. Adoption of a select committee report for the censure or discipline of a Senator requires the favorable vote of a three-fifths majority of the elected members. Adoption of a select committee report for the exoneration of a Senator requires the favorable vote of a majority of the elected members.

Expel, censure, discipline or exonerate. If those are the options, what is the likely outcome for JFM?

Exoneration – Requires the favorable vote of a majority of the elected members.

Given the strength of the sentiment in the State Senate, unless there is video of her not doing what she’s being accused of, that’s not going to happen.

Discipline – Requires the vote of a three-fifths majority of the elected members.

Again, there are a lot of people who voted to move this forward based on what they’re not telling us behind the scenes. I’m kind of doubting they’ll go with this. And it requires the same number of people to vote to punish as….

Censure – Requires the vote of a three-fifths majority of the elected members.

Without knowing the substance of what the accusations are against Senator Frye-Mueller, but being given the impression that they’re bad, I think censure is a strong favorite. It’s more of a formal reprimand, and at least to the public is as strong as an admonishment as they can do, short of…

Expulsion – Requires the vote of a two-thirds majority of the elected members.

This might be a reach too far for all of the legislators who voted to move it forward, unless the conduct was particularly egregious. There are her allies who would likely argue that it would deny the will of the voters. But, the other side of the sword is that the voters didn’t send JFM to Pierre to be abusive to the legislature’s employees, even though she’s claiming the “advancing freedom” privilege. And that was a pretty strong vote to suspend her. Well within what they need to give her the boot.

They could vote to expel her, but I think it’s going to have to be bad – really bad – for them to do so.

So what say you? Exonerate, Discipline, Censure or Expulsion?

Let us know what you think is going to happen, and why.