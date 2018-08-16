Which dumpster fire will the court extinguish in the game of Survivor – Constitution party Island?

The Constitution Party….. Parties… Well, one of the Constitution party factions has named it’s candidates for the fall. From KELO Radio:

One convention nominated Terry LaFleur and Rick Gortmaker as the Constitution Party’s governor and lt. governor candidates. The other convention nominated Lora Hubbel and Tara Volesky as the standard bearers for governor and lt. governor. However, it’s possible that neither set of candidates makes it onto the General Election ballot.

Read it all here.

Much like the emcee on Survivor extinguishing someone’s torch, tomorrow, the judge in the court case is going to extinguish at least one of the factions’ dumpster fires when she determines the fate of the request of the Republican Party, who has sought a writ of prohibition against Secretary of State Shantel Krebs from placing either of the questionable party factions on the ballot.

Or if the GOP wins it’s arguments, it could be a double elimination, since neither faction really has a definitive claim to the mantle of the Constitution party.

Dr. Terry Lee, or Lora Hubbel? It kind of makes it an easy decision, doesn’t it?

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...