You read it here first. Sutton Names person who switched parties to run as Lt. Gov Candidate

You read it here first. Billie Sutton apparently did what I was told he was going to do.

Democrat and gubernatorial hopeful Billie Sutton on Thursday announced that Sioux Falls businesswoman Michelle Lavallee would be his running mate. The announcement comes a day before the South Dakota Democratic Party is set to meet to nominate candidates for lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Delegates will also weigh other nominations Friday. and… Lavallee was registered as a Democrat as of Thursday morning.

Read it here.

As I related to you two weeks ago..

An anonymous source in Democrat circles is telling me tonight that Billie Sutton has selected “Michelle Lavallee as his Lt. Gov running mate.” According to the Voter Database, the only “Michelle Lavallee” registered to vote in the state is from Sioux Falls and registered as a Republican. According to LinkedIn she also appears to be the former president of the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary Club. This would make for an odd situation, since if it were true, she would be voting in the Republican Primary in June, and then switching parties to run in the fall as a Democrat, since mixed party tickets are not allowed. This would be similar to when Scott Heidepriem ran against Dennis Daugaard and picked a Republican running mate who had to switch parties.

Read that here.

And again, it just goes to show you that Sutton could find no electable Democrats in the party to be his running mate. So he had to talk someone into joining the Dem Party.

I can’t imagine Democrat delegates are going to appreciate that.

