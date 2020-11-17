2020 Election Voter Turnout by County

In case you were wondering how your county did in terms of voter turnout for this month’s election, it was a good year overall.
Nine counties were just amazing, posting better than an 80% turnout. Here’s the chart so you can see where your county fell:
|County
|Votes Cast
|Registered Voters
|CountyPercent
|Jones
|607
|706
|85.98%
|Sully (Vote Center)
|942
|1,103
|85.40%
|Harding
|818
|984
|83.13%
|Haakon
|1,150
|1,390
|82.73%
|Hand
|1,868
|2,300
|81.22%
|Jerauld
|1,017
|1,253
|81.17%
|Douglas
|1,721
|2,122
|81.10%
|Potter (Vote Center)
|1,400
|1,735
|80.69%
|Hamlin
|3,116
|3,883
|80.25%
|Lincoln
|32,737
|41,180
|79.50%
|Deuel
|2,380
|2,998
|79.39%
|Custer
|5,541
|6,985
|79.33%
|Grant
|3,797
|4,789
|79.29%
|Stanley
|1,673
|2,111
|79.25%
|Turner
|4,594
|5,816
|78.99%
|Faulk
|1,206
|1,534
|78.62%
|Marshall
|2,217
|2,821
|78.59%
|Gregory
|2,287
|2,911
|78.56%
|Aurora
|1,424
|1,813
|78.54%
|Campbell
|879
|1,120
|78.48%
|Perkins
|1,688
|2,155
|78.33%
|McCook
|2,934
|3,754
|78.16%
|Moody
|3,251
|4,169
|77.98%
|Kingsbury
|2,810
|3,612
|77.80%
|Brule
|2,521
|3,272
|77.05%
|Lawrence
|14,025
|18,210
|77.02%
|Sanborn
|1,198
|1,558
|76.89%
|Day
|2,998
|3,911
|76.66%
|Bon Homme
|3,035
|3,960
|76.64%
|Spink
|3,207
|4,198
|76.39%
|Yankton (Vote Center)
|11,039
|14,471
|76.28%
|Codington
|13,330
|17,477
|76.27%
|Butte
|4,850
|6,417
|75.58%
|Clark
|1,875
|2,486
|75.42%
|McPherson
|1,338
|1,776
|75.34%
|Hughes (Vote Center)
|8,871
|11,791
|75.24%
|Edmunds
|2,008
|2,670
|75.21%
|Brookings (Vote Center)
|14,745
|19,685
|74.90%
|Tripp
|2,721
|3,651
|74.53%
|Minnehaha
|93,425
|125,534
|74.42%
|Brown (Vote Center)
|17,767
|23,902
|74.33%
|Hyde (Vote Center)
|718
|966
|74.33%
|Fall River
|4,075
|5,484
|74.31%
|Meade
|13,791
|18,572
|74.26%
|Hutchinson
|3,799
|5,134
|74.00%
|Miner
|1,163
|1,574
|73.89%
|Union
|8,956
|12,286
|72.90%
|Davison
|8,566
|11,826
|72.43%
|Beadle
|7,185
|9,977
|72.02%
|Lyman
|1,617
|2,247
|71.96%
|Clay
|5,768
|8,018
|71.94%
|Pennington
|58,047
|80,853
|71.79%
|Hanson
|2,408
|3,385
|71.14%
|Charles Mix
|3,830
|5,412
|70.77%
|Lake
|5,966
|8,576
|69.57%
|Walworth
|2,606
|3,827
|68.10%
|Roberts
|4,351
|6,408
|67.90%
|Mellette
|784
|1,162
|67.47%
|Bennett
|1,196
|1,845
|64.82%
|Buffalo
|560
|933
|60.02%
|Jackson
|1,128
|1,891
|59.65%
|Dewey
|1,982
|3,456
|57.35%
|Ziebach
|924
|1,653
|55.90%
|Todd
|2,561
|4,623
|55.40%
|Corson
|1,293
|2,379
|54.35%
|Oglala Lakota
|3,245
|7,955
|40.79%
|TOTALS
|427,529
|578,655
|73.88%
Miner county was closest to the 73.88% statewide turnout number, which meant we had some big counties fall below what we saw on an overall statewide basis. Beadle, Davison, Union, Clay & Pennington were all under the line, with Brookings, Minnehaha and Brown just barely over it at around 74% or so.
I’ll be curious to see at some point how this falls out by legislative district.