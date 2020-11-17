2020 Election Voter Turnout by County

In case you were wondering how your county did in terms of voter turnout for this month’s election, it was a good year overall.

Nine counties were just amazing, posting better than an 80% turnout.  Here’s the chart so you can see where your county fell:

County Votes Cast Registered Voters CountyPercent
Jones 607 706 85.98%
Sully (Vote Center) 942 1,103 85.40%
Harding 818 984 83.13%
Haakon 1,150 1,390 82.73%
Hand 1,868 2,300 81.22%
Jerauld 1,017 1,253 81.17%
Douglas 1,721 2,122 81.10%
Potter (Vote Center) 1,400 1,735 80.69%
Hamlin 3,116 3,883 80.25%
Lincoln 32,737 41,180 79.50%
Deuel 2,380 2,998 79.39%
Custer 5,541 6,985 79.33%
Grant 3,797 4,789 79.29%
Stanley 1,673 2,111 79.25%
Turner 4,594 5,816 78.99%
Faulk 1,206 1,534 78.62%
Marshall 2,217 2,821 78.59%
Gregory 2,287 2,911 78.56%
Aurora 1,424 1,813 78.54%
Campbell 879 1,120 78.48%
Perkins 1,688 2,155 78.33%
McCook 2,934 3,754 78.16%
Moody 3,251 4,169 77.98%
Kingsbury 2,810 3,612 77.80%
Brule 2,521 3,272 77.05%
Lawrence 14,025 18,210 77.02%
Sanborn 1,198 1,558 76.89%
Day 2,998 3,911 76.66%
Bon Homme 3,035 3,960 76.64%
Spink 3,207 4,198 76.39%
Yankton (Vote Center) 11,039 14,471 76.28%
Codington 13,330 17,477 76.27%
Butte 4,850 6,417 75.58%
Clark 1,875 2,486 75.42%
McPherson 1,338 1,776 75.34%
Hughes (Vote Center) 8,871 11,791 75.24%
Edmunds 2,008 2,670 75.21%
Brookings (Vote Center) 14,745 19,685 74.90%
Tripp 2,721 3,651 74.53%
Minnehaha 93,425 125,534 74.42%
Brown (Vote Center) 17,767 23,902 74.33%
Hyde (Vote Center) 718 966 74.33%
Fall River 4,075 5,484 74.31%
Meade 13,791 18,572 74.26%
Hutchinson 3,799 5,134 74.00%
Miner 1,163 1,574 73.89%
Union 8,956 12,286 72.90%
Davison 8,566 11,826 72.43%
Beadle 7,185 9,977 72.02%
Lyman 1,617 2,247 71.96%
Clay 5,768 8,018 71.94%
Pennington 58,047 80,853 71.79%
Hanson 2,408 3,385 71.14%
Charles Mix 3,830 5,412 70.77%
Lake 5,966 8,576 69.57%
Walworth 2,606 3,827 68.10%
Roberts 4,351 6,408 67.90%
Mellette 784 1,162 67.47%
Bennett 1,196 1,845 64.82%
Buffalo 560 933 60.02%
Jackson 1,128 1,891 59.65%
Dewey 1,982 3,456 57.35%
Ziebach 924 1,653 55.90%
Todd 2,561 4,623 55.40%
Corson 1,293 2,379 54.35%
Oglala Lakota 3,245 7,955 40.79%
TOTALS 427,529 578,655 73.88%

Miner county was closest to the 73.88% statewide turnout number, which meant we had some big counties fall below what we saw on an overall statewide basis. Beadle, Davison, Union, Clay & Pennington were all under the line, with Brookings, Minnehaha and Brown just barely over it at around 74% or so.

I’ll be curious to see at some point how this falls out by legislative district.

