2021 SD House Legislative Committees are announced

In case you were wondering, the State House Committees for the coming session have been posted:
House State Affairs
Chair: Peterson K
VC: Johnson
Jensen K
Gosch
Goodwin
Anderson
Chaffee
Hansen
Wiese
Reimer
Beal
Lesmeister
Smith
House Judiciary
Chair: Hansen
VC: Stevens
Aylward
Rehfeldt
St. John
Peterson S
Barthel
Reimer
Odenbach
Pischke
Soye
Pourier
Cwach
House Ag/Nat Resources
Chair: Overweg
VC: Hoffman
Blare
Chase
Schneider
Vasgaard
Goodwin
Ladner
Marty
Wink
York
Finck
Lesmeister
House Education
Chair: Greenfield
VC: Peterson S
Mortenson
Odenbach
Randolph
Davis
Stevens
Bartels
Jensen P
Dennert
Marty
Miskimins
Soye
Healy
Keintz
House Commerce/Energy
Chair: Milstead
VC: Beal
Ladner
Schneider
Bartels
Perry
Willadsen
Reed
Weisgram
Vasgaard
Weis
Anderson
Bordeaux
House Health/Human Svc
Chair: Jensen K
VC: Deutsch
Aylward
Davis
Miskimins
Perry
Rehfeldt
St. John
Wiese
Weis
Jensen P
Keintz
Healy
House Transportation
Chair: Finck
VC: Blare
Otten
Tidemann
Duetsch
Derby
Koth
Chase
Milstead
Overweg
Willadsen
Wink
Bordeaux
Appropriations
Chair: Karr
VC: Howard
Fitzgerald
Mulally
Gross
Mills
May
Haugaard
Duba
House Taxation
Chair: Dennert
VC: Pischke
Randolph
Jamison
Koth
Drury
Otten
Chaffee
Derby
Thomason
Olson
Tidemann
Pourier
Legislative Procedure
Chair: Gosch
VC: Hansen
Peterson k
Johnson
Haugaard
Finck
Healy
GOAC
Chair: Gross
VC: Otten
Peterson S
Karr
Duba
Retirement Laws
Chair: Bartels
VC: Tidemann
Perry
Duba
Cwach
Military & Veterans
Chair: Randolph
VC: Gross
Marty
Overweg
Johnson
Deutsch
Goodwin
Tidemann
Drury
York
Olson
Howard
Pourier
State-Tribal Relations
Chair: St. John
VC: Haugaard
Randolph
Pourier
Bourdeaux
Rules Review
Chair: Kevin J
VC: Hansen
Cwach
There’s some good choices in there.. and maybe a few I wouldn’t concur on, but I’m not in charge.
I do notice that the punishment for campaigning against your own party in the general election appears to be Chairmanship of the Mil/Vets committee.
And so we move forward into the next session.
9 thoughts on “2021 SD House Legislative Committees are announced”
Yowza
Local Government?
I noticed that also. Where is Local gov?
Representatives:
Barthel, Doug (R) – VC; Cwach, Ryan (D); Drury, Becky (R); Greenfield, Lana (R); Hoffman, Charlie (R); Jamison, Greg (R); Johnson, Chris (R); Mortenson, Will (R); Olson, Jess (R); Reed, Tim (R); Thomason, Richard (R); Weisgram, Mike (R); York, Nancy (R) – Chair
Appropriations was clearly picked by a Speaker who has never stepped foot in the Appropriations Committee and has disdain for that entire process.
I think more accurately, a Speaker that was advised by the former Speaker, who has that view of Appropriations.
Who also understands that it is where the power is so wanted to be appointed to the committee.
Who wouldn’t have disdain for a committee who’s sole purpose is to give the administration and department heads anything they want .
In the words of the Big Lebowski, “That’s like, your opinion man.” This committee is not supposed to micromanage department heads, as they are the “boots on the ground.” The are also not supposed to be a rubber stamp on whatever the administration and department heads want. I fear that structure of this committee now, will bog the committee in nonsensical unimportant debate and the senate appropriations committee will carry on it’s business with no need for input from the house.