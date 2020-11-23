Christmas at the Capitol Grand Lighting Ceremony

PIERRE, S.D. – The 2020 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol will take place in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m. CST.

The public is invited to join Gov. Kristi Noem, First Gentleman Bryon Noem, and Pierre Mayor Steve Harding as they welcome guests and light the Capitol trees.

The Capitol Christmas display includes around 83 trees decorated by volunteers from communities, schools, churches, nonprofit organizations and state government offices. This year’s theme for Christmas at the Capitol is “Deck the Halls.”

The largest tree in the Capitol, a 42-foot Engelmann Spruce, is being decorated by the South Dakota Nurses’ Association and was donated by Bryan and Lori Stahl of Onida, SD. After being trimmed, the tree stands at 26.5 feet in the rotunda.

At the ceremony, entertainment will be provided by soloists Brian Oakland and Sarah Carlson.

Santa will be here to say hello to the kids and unveil his new mailbox. Rather than sitting on his lap for photos, children can write letters to Santa at home and bring them along to the lighting ceremony. After the ceremony, Santa’s mail box will be located on first floor by the South Dakota First Ladies and First Gentlemen Exhibit.

Hours for folks to view the tree display are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, starting on Nov. 25 including holidays and weekends. The last day to view the display is Saturday, Dec. 26.

You can follow the Christmas at the Capitol events on Facebook and Instagram.

