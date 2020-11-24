The South Dakota political collectible you didn’t know you needed.

I don’t think I realized that this was out there until I got one in a box of miscellaneous political items. I was buying the box, because there were a Bjorkman for Congress pin, which I didn’t have (because it was rare for his campaign to do anything except chew through staff). Also snagged a morton pottery Mundt elephant to add to my ‘herd.’

I ended up giving an completely mint and unused Gov. Bill Janklow trucker hat to my daughter, but I kept this for myself:

I can’t say I’ve ever come across an unused “Gene Abdallah for House” golf ball imprinted with his logo & photo before.