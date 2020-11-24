I don’t think I realized that this was out there until I got one in a box of miscellaneous political items. I was buying the box, because there were a Bjorkman for Congress pin, which I didn’t have (because it was rare for his campaign to do anything except chew through staff). Also snagged a morton pottery Mundt elephant to add to my ‘herd.’
I ended up giving an completely mint and unused Gov. Bill Janklow trucker hat to my daughter, but I kept this for myself:
I can’t say I’ve ever come across an unused “Gene Abdallah for House” golf ball imprinted with his logo & photo before.
2 thoughts on “The South Dakota political collectible you didn’t know you needed.”
We went to the Brooke debate in town. I extended an offer for her to be on the program, but she never got back to me, or she was put in a bubble by her social media crew.
She is a delightful young lady, and the wife and I considered seriously voting for her after the candidate forum (the Chamber of Commerce’s rendition of a limp noodle debate thing wherein the candidates don’t even call each other names).
She also rode a horse in the parade.
I don’t trust horses.
They almost always cheat at golf.
Brooke Abdallah is a Bernie Sanders follower. She was endorsed by Tom Nelson a former, but now out of the closet Democrat. Abdullah’s even bigger problem was she lives in Butte County. She will never be elected in Butte, Lawrence or Meade counties. She should move east.