A few photos from the State Fair on a rainy Thursday afternoon September 2, 2021 @SoDakCampaigns The GOP Booth at the State Fair is hopping today.. The Democrat booth.. not so much.
One thought on “A few photos from the State Fair on a rainy Thursday afternoon”
Surprised the SDDP has not added a big Cannabis leaf to their logo. It would fit them perfectly. Drawing for a bong?