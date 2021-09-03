Julie Frye Mueller claims “election fraud” is real, and she’s exchanging “ideas for bills” with other attendees of Pillow Guy Symposium.

One of South Dakota’s worst legislators is apparently doing everything she can do to ferret out new crazy things to bring to Pierre next year. As you can read in State Senator Julie Frye Mueller’s latest column in the Rapid City Journal:

August was extremely busy as well. Sidney Powell came August 5 to speak at a SD Citizens For Liberty meeting on the Arizona voter fraud. She did an excellent job and discussed what her team was dealing with regarding the process they were going through. The courts have refused to hear the evidence, so reports of no election fraud are not factual. I was blessed to be able to spend four days on and off with her and her team. We have stayed in communication with each other and I feel fortunate for that connection. On August 9, my husband and I took off for Sioux Falls for the Mike Lindell Cyber Symposium. The event venue was well-suited for what was going on there. Eventually legislators from all 50 states showed up and a large group of us went into a private room to discuss what we can do to help. We had our first Zoom meeting last Tuesday and will be continuing every two weeks. Another great part of this is we are connecting to help share ideas for bills that will help “We the People”.

Jesus wept. Are we actually reading this? First Frye-Mueller claims through some connection with Sidney Powell that “reports of no election fraud are not factual.” Despite Powell arguing through her attorneys in court filings that “no reasonable people would believe her election fraud claims.”

Even worse, the legislator who said parents accepting a school handbook might inadvertently be giving permission to give transgender surgery to your children wants to share ideas for bills with other people who went to the looney MyPillow Cyber Symposium. The 3-day conference which most elected officials across the nation avoided like the plague because predictably, it fell flat on it’s face and became a national circus of mockery.

Lindell, who is a diehard Trump fan and prominent voter fraud conspiracy theorist, launched the pseudo-conference with the hopes of definitively proving that the Don was robbed of the presidency last November by a band of Deep State goons and Chinese hackers. and.. Unfortunately for Lindell, the man he hired to assess that data has now admitted that it can’t possibly show what he says it does.

I might be showing my age, and opening up myself for razzing from my daughter who claims I’m old, but I remember a time when our Senators and Representatives came to the legislature every year to solve problems of the people who elected them to office.

Not to support people on the Internet spouting nutty conspiracy theories reinforced by reading too much facebook.

Ah, the good old days.