A little news from the East.. Is that Rick Weible supporting a Minnesota legislative candidate who threatened a cop?

Had an interesting e-mail the other day with regards to Rick Weible, election denier, self-declared South Dakota Hero, and currently a Candidate for House. . er, now candidate for Senate in District 8.

Weible seems to have a strong association with a Rachel Davis, a candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives. Weible’s efforts to try to convince people that something is wrong with election equipment features regularly in Davis’ social media, as noted here by her post from last Friday..

And a few very short months ago, Weible was a featured speaker at an event for candidate Davis, as noted by this event poster from November 30th of last year after Weible had already announced he was running for State House in South Dakota..

You can see here he was featured as a speaker at this Davis Rally as the former Mayor of Saint Bonicafius, and “election expert,” skipping over any mention of his South Dakota stuff. In fact, at the event, here’s a picture of Weible on stage at the event as posted on Davis’ social media..

..looking a bit older than the photo used on the event advertisement. I believe this is Weible, Minnesota State Senator Mark Koran, and Koran Campaign Chair Connie Thorp. A brief web search on Koran notes that in addition to the Minnesota State Senate, he tries to raise funds for January 6 insurrectionists.

(Okay. You know this website. Let’s start down the rabbit hole!)

So, Legislative candidate Weible, Koran, etc, are gathered together at an event to “Defeat Left Radicalism” with Rachel Davis of Minnesota Legislative District 27B. Why is this something we should pay attention to as Rick pursues running for the South Dakota State Legislature? Well, Rick’s Minnesota friend Rachel Davis has some issues that start back in 2022 and continued into 2023 which prevented Minnesota Republicans from endorsing her in their recent election endorsement process:

“The committee did not support me because I am on probation for a DUI,” Davis said. “I was asleep on the side of the road and got approached by a police officer. It was my first offense and I was (put) on probation for two years. They had a hard time with that. “I told them everybody makes mistakes and I am a fighter and we need fighters down at the Capitol.“ https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/news/government/house-27b-candidate-faces-potential-jail-time-for-probation-violation/article_0586e340-d283-11ee-a19c-4fdabd3a2b87.html

Davis is a fighter? Well, the problem is WHO she was apparently fighting that caused her some issues in a 2023 incident. Continuing on…

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a patron who was reportedly being belligerent and hitting people, according to an incident complaint report drawn up by the responding deputies. and.. Due to Davis’ level of intoxication and not having anyone to care for her, it was determined she would go to the hospital to be evaluated. After she was cleared by a doctor, she was taken to jail.



While en route to jail, Davis stated she was very powerful and used expletives to say they would suffer consequences for their actions, the incident report stated.



During the ride to jail, she reportedly stated she was running for 27B. She also made several threatening remarks to the deputy who was transporting her to jail related to him specifically and others, the report said.

Read that entire story here.

While being belligerent at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater and threatening law enforcement in early 2023 has apparently caused Minnesota Republicans to consider someone else in their election process, it certainly hasn’t prevented Rick Weible from working with Rachel Davis as she promotes his efforts at hand counting and he appears at her events.

As a candidate running for District 8 State House Senate back in South Dakota, it brings up several questions as to what Rick Weible’s agenda is for South Dakota? And does he even care who he promotes? Or is it all about his election conspiracy goofiness?

Because if that’s the kind of person he wants to help along in their campaign efforts, there’s definitely some questions that need to be raised by South Dakota Republicans. And the GOP needs to remember – Quality candidates matter.