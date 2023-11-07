Rick Weible, who just had quite the expose written on him by SD News Watch, has apparently filed paperwork with his nemesis the South Dakota Secretary of State to run for District 8 House of Representatives.
Rick Weible paperwork to run for D8 House by Pat Powers on Scribd
We’ll see how that goes.
(Update) Good catch by a reader, noting that just a short time ago, Rick said this:
Rick Weible said he doesn’t plan to run for office because he can make more progress through activism.
Wonder what else he’s going to change his mind on?
14 thoughts on “Rick Weible files to run for House in D8”
If elected Rick will fit right in. Mike Lindell should relocate here too and run for the legislature. Feel sad he was doing so well and building up a successful business and fell into a black hole of election denialism conspiracies. That black hole of conspiracies no matter how far fetched seem to sell well here.
Maybe there is hope for the USA if we can concentrate all of them here in South Dakota. Thank you Governor Noem! America’s Governor!
He won’t fit in. He will make Rapid City look like a Mitt Romney fan club.
You have no idea how bad this would be.
no he won’t. he probably would fit in.
I think that would be interesting to see what he can do.
Rick is going to be well funded. He’s going to have a well funded (grifter) Minnesota based activist group behind him. The average rural, 60%+ GOP districts in Minnesota are $60k races. The suburban races have a combined $1 Million for a legislative seat from both GOP and Dem candidates. This is what Rick is brining to SD.
Please take him seriously. We have seen this play out in Minnesota. He will be worse than anything you have ever seen in Pierre. He needs to be defeated.
St. Cloud and a few of the most competitive metro districts had north of $160,000 in campaign donations for state senate races. That is nuts and not counting all the volunteers and affiliated special interests groups involved door knocking to phone banks.
Independent expenditures alone spent $1.2 Million+ in that St. Cloud Senate seat in 2022. And there were another 10 raves just like that.
It depends on what group or groups Rick is affiliated with. Some just don’t raise much since they scare the heck out of voters and the supporters they do have do not have the financial means. Rural districts are usually so red in MN they would elect an old NASA Astro-Chimpanzee if they were still alive before they would vote for a DFL candidate. Not much money is raised in those districts and if there is any excess often times it will be donated to the more competitive districts in play usually metro.
I can promise you considerable money is raised and spent in rural MN districts. You’re correct that a majority is sent to the metro. Many of those office holders do have significant war chests though if they needed it. Far more on hand than a typical rural SD candidate would have.
Wasn’t he just quoted in the Stu Whitney article saying that he wasn’t going to run for office?
The guy is a total fraud.
Maybe Gretchen can run his campaign.
Did Stu Whitney forget about Roetman?
Total dumpster fire!