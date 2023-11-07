Rick Weible files to run for House in D8

Rick Weible, who just had quite the expose written on him by SD News Watch, has apparently filed paperwork with his nemesis the South Dakota Secretary of State to run for District 8 House of Representatives.

Rick Weible paperwork to run for D8 House by Pat Powers on Scribd

We’ll see how that goes.

(Update) Good catch by a reader, noting that just a short time ago, Rick said this:

Rick Weible said he doesn’t plan to run for office because he can make more progress through activism.

Wonder what else he’s going to change his mind on?