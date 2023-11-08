Brookings Register uses own headline as it prints Weible exposé from SD News Watch

The Brookings Register ‘localized’ the SD News Watch story as they took it to print, and posted it on their website, noticing the local Rick Weible group as it proclaims ‘Save Brookings’ head peddles election denial.

‘Save Brookings’ would be the book burning group that Rick set up to try to foster banning literature in the home of the state’s largest university.. a community which is about 20 or so miles to the west of his own home of Elkton.

