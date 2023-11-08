The Brookings Register ‘localized’ the SD News Watch story as they took it to print, and posted it on their website, noticing the local Rick Weible group as it proclaims ‘Save Brookings’ head peddles election denial.
‘Save Brookings’ would be the book burning group that Rick set up to try to foster banning literature in the home of the state’s largest university.. a community which is about 20 or so miles to the west of his own home of Elkton.
4 thoughts on “Brookings Register uses own headline as it prints Weible exposé from SD News Watch”
It’s worth taking a look .. here is what happened in another state yesterday.
https://twitter.com/NorthamptonExec/status/1721925132099203397/photo/1
Maybe Weible should move to PA and peddle his bullshit there then.
was that with the main paper ballot counting machinery, or at touchscreen terminals?
Monae what were you thinking?