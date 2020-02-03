A thought for the next Super Bowl.

Posted on by 17 Comments ↓

Just a thought for next years’ Super Bowl Half-time show. Higher angles on the cameras. Less pole dancing.

Or at least warn us ahead of time that it has a “Mature” rating.

(I would note that Demi Lovato did a great job on the Anthem, btw.)

17 Replies to “A thought for the next Super Bowl.”

  4. Anonymous

    I didn’t watch it and haven’t watched the last several halftime shows. I understand yesterday’s show was a lot of lewd dancing not fit to be seen by kids. And J-Lo had her 12 year old daughter watching her mother bump and grind?

    There is no shame or morality in the majority of celebrities; whatever makes you money and brings you attention. Not worth watching.

    Reply
      1. Anonymous

        Sometimes the Lord uses a broken vessel to carry water. President Trump is doing more to preserve religious freedom than the past several presidents.

        Reply
          2. Anonymous

            If you could expand upon what “heinous crap” you are referring to we could have an intelligent back and forth; otherwise, it’s wasted effort.

            Reply
  5. Anonymous

    In 2009 Demi posted online about singing the National Anthem at the Superbowl. 18 months ago she almost died from an overdose. Last night she killed it – proving only that people can get clean/sober, and achieve so many amazing things.

    Treatment helps, recovery happens, and most importantly people get better.

    Reply
  6. John Dale

    That half time show made me question the efficacy of employing the people who signed-off on it.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFIRaDK_w9M&feature=youtu.be

    That’s the first Superbowl I’d watched in years. Next time around (maybe next year, we’ll see), I’d like something wholesome and family oriented that pays homage to the History of The USA.

    Terry Bradshaw threw-up in his mouth after watching the half-time culture rot aka the Ass-time show.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.