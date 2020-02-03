A thought for the next Super Bowl. Posted on February 2, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 17 Comments ↓ Just a thought for next years’ Super Bowl Half-time show. Higher angles on the cameras. Less pole dancing. Or at least warn us ahead of time that it has a “Mature” rating. (I would note that Demi Lovato did a great job on the Anthem, btw.) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Congratulations to the great state of Kansas.
https://imgur.com/a/GELG2nE
Can’t say I spent time watching last years’ half-time show. Because Maroon 5 is unwatchable.
Jeb Bush loved it! What a stick in the mud you must be!
I didn’t watch it and haven’t watched the last several halftime shows. I understand yesterday’s show was a lot of lewd dancing not fit to be seen by kids. And J-Lo had her 12 year old daughter watching her mother bump and grind?
There is no shame or morality in the majority of celebrities; whatever makes you money and brings you attention. Not worth watching.
Fits right along with the president in office.
Sometimes the Lord uses a broken vessel to carry water. President Trump is doing more to preserve religious freedom than the past several presidents.
Yeah, you guys finally found someone willing to do all the heinous crap you’ve wanted to do for years.
I’m confused. What heinous crap are you referring to?
JimV, I don’t think Anon 2:41 has any legitimate answer. Sounds like the typical Trump hater.
If you could expand upon what “heinous crap” you are referring to we could have an intelligent back and forth; otherwise, it’s wasted effort.
In 2009 Demi posted online about singing the National Anthem at the Superbowl. 18 months ago she almost died from an overdose. Last night she killed it – proving only that people can get clean/sober, and achieve so many amazing things.
Treatment helps, recovery happens, and most importantly people get better.
She’s still a piece of trash.
That half time show made me question the efficacy of employing the people who signed-off on it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFIRaDK_w9M&feature=youtu.be
That’s the first Superbowl I’d watched in years. Next time around (maybe next year, we’ll see), I’d like something wholesome and family oriented that pays homage to the History of The USA.
Terry Bradshaw threw-up in his mouth after watching the half-time culture rot aka the Ass-time show.
Agree. The anthem sounded great, but the halftime show was TRASH
Trump was watching, wishing he could grab those pussies.
Stay classy, Anon.
I have often pondered if the utterances in private can ever be more offensive than the surveillance used to capture them.