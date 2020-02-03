Release: Melanie Torno to Run for District 33 State House

Melanie Torno to Run for District 33 State House

Pennington & Meade County – Melanie Torno proudly announces her candidacy for the House of Representatives for District 33. Melanie is a homegrown South Dakotan who graduated from Rapid City Central High School. Melanie earned her Bachelor’s of Science with a double major in Psychology and Human Services from Black Hills State University and her Master’s of Science in Counseling and Human Resource Development from South Dakota State University. Melanie has participated in Leadership Rapid City, Leadership South Dakota, and is currently participating in Leadership South Dakota’s Masters program.

Melanie Torno is a licensed mental health therapist in private practice, as well as a divorce and custody evaluator, mediator, and parent coordinator. She specializes in trauma, PTSD, blended families, play therapy with children, and relationship issues for couples, families, and parent-child relationships. Melanie and her husband, Gerard, have also ventured into commercial property ownership and management.

Melanie enjoys working with entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial groups, empowering and coaching young girls, helping people to find their voice to create positive change, and encouraging others to be their best self. She brought 1 Million Cups to the Rapid City area and can be found coaching and encouraging other entrepreneurs, as well as the Lead Committee Member for 1 Million Cups – Rapid City. Melanie is continually active in the Rapid City area and has volunteered for GIrls on the Run, coaching cheerleading and soccer, a youth leader for a local youth group, and participated on the Leadership Rapid City board and Women’s Network. She is often the voice of those least represented.

Last but not least, Melanie is honored to be a wife and mother of five in a blended family with children ranging in age from 22 to 7 years old. She is inspired and motivated to make a positive impact in South Dakota for her children and for future generations.

Melanie is available for phone calls and interviews for more information:

Melanie Torno, MS LPC-MH QMHP

www.tornommhs.com