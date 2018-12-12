AFP Files initiated measure to reduce sales tax

AFP-SD Files Initiated Measure Proposal Tackling the Sales Tax
SIOUX FALLS, SD—Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) today filed an initiated measure proposal to reduce the sales tax rate in conjunction with the Wayfair Supreme Court case decision. This effort comes in response to legislation passed in the 2016 legislative session that called for the reduction of the sales tax by 0.1% for every $20 million raised from online sales tax collection.
AFP-SD hopes that the South Dakota Legislature will tackle this important issue to avoid the cost of having this initiated measure effort appear on the 2020 ballot.
AFP-SD State Director Don Haggar issued the following statement:
“Now that South Dakota is collecting taxes from online sales, the legislature needs to fulfill the deal agreed to in 2016 and reduce the sales tax rate. Our activists are committed to ensuring that the legislature reduces the sales tax, but if lawmakers don’t, they will be equally committed to hitting the pavement to pass the initiated measure.”
Background:
AFP-SD is mobilizing activists statewide and urging lawmakers to keep their promise and lower the state sales tax.
To view AFP-SD’s website urging South Dakotans to contact their legislators, view here.
Good for them. The idea that some legislators now want to spend the money instead of lower the rate, like they sad they would, is ridiculous.
So much for that out-of-state money ban!
It’s not a ridiculous idea if you never believed they’d follow through with it anyway.
SD GOP, out there raising taxes and breaking promises.
Reducing the sales tax rate helps every taxpayer but it helps most those in need. Let’s do it.
I would not count on money from online sales tax to be a permanent source of state revenue. I project that Congress will make a serious push within 10 years to replace any online state taxes with a federal online transaction tax, claiming that all of this interstate commerce needs to be taxed to help fund roads, internet access and the postal service that make online commerce possible.
Yep
Nope. Online sales will balloon shutting down every JC Penny store in the world, and Starbucks going to a drone delivery method ends all brick and rock commerce. UPS and the USPS become the two most powerful organizations in the world, which has descended into a world like the world of Mad Maxamillion with tribes fighting with sharp sticks. The winner will be the government agency which will control the entire world.
I, for one, welcome our new USPS overlords.
Reduction of sales tax will lead to budget shortfalls. Budget shortfalls will lead to a state income tax. At some point near the end of her second term, Noem will sign a bill instituting a state income tax.