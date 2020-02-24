Alex Jensen Announces Long List of Endorsements

Sioux Falls City Council Candidate Alex Jensen Announces Endorsements from 130+ Community Leaders

Sioux Falls, SD – Today, Sioux Falls City Council candidate Alex Jensen announced endorsements from more than 130 business and community leaders. The list of supporters includes current and former elected officials, educators, medical professionals, non-profit leaders, small business owners and more.

Some of those endorsing Alex Jensen’s City Council campaign include:

James Abbott

Jaclyn and Micah Aberson

Jake Anderson

Vince Anderson

John Archer

Katie Ashmore

Catherine and David Barranco

Lisa and Miles Beacom

Tanner Beukelman

Deb and Jack Billion

Raquel Blount

Paige and Matt Bock

Dennis Breske

Ryan Brown

Vernon Brown

Molly and Ryan Budmayr

Dr. Seri and Shad Carney

Dr. Tom and Ginny Christopherson

Dan Costello

Kent Cutler

Emily and Chris Daugaard

Linda and Dennis Daugaard

Dan Doyle

Drew Duncan

Dana Dykhouse

Joel Dykstra

Troy and Natalie Eisenberg

Jim Entenman

Councilor Christine and Tony Erickson

Scott Erickson

Julio Espino

Rick Everist

Rob Fagnan

Lucas Fiegen

Laura and Ryan Gardner Shelly and Mike Gardner

James Gaspar

Tyler Goff

Dustin Haber

Craig Hagen

Alex Halbach

Larry Hamre

Chad Hatch

Brent Hodgkiss

Jordan Huisman

Tom Hurlbert

Mike Jamison

Russ Janklow

Anna and Brad Jankord

Maren and Max Jensen

Maria Harrington and Sam Jensen

Paula and Bill Jensen

Brendan Johnson

Troy Jones

Macy Kaiser

Jon Kirby

Steve Kirby

Ryan Konz

Kate and Nick Kotzea

Molly and Josh Kuehl

Reggie Kuipers

Scott Lawrence

Mark Lee

Mark Lovre

Alexis Konstant and Marcus Mahlen

Alissa and Eric Matt

Eric McDonald

Amanda and Tom McKnelly

Mark Mickelson

Doug Muth Martha and Tom Nelson

Tony Nour

Erik Nyberg

Rob Oliver

Karine and Matt Paulson

Marianne and Steve Perkins

Deb Peters

Rachel Petersen

Lucas Peterson

Kia and Ryan Pidde

Nikki Rassmussan

David Ratchford

Tony Reiss

Dave Roetman

Joel Rosenthal

Amber Rouse

Dave Rozenboom

Steve Sarbacker

Darrell Schmith

Matt Schoppert

Cindy Schoppert-Pickett

Dr. Ryan and Cady Sivertson

Alex Soundy

Ryan Spellerberg

Brad Stearns

Bob and Lori Sutton

Chris Thorkelson

Bobbi and Luke Tibbetts

Kevin Tupy

Carol Twedt

Ryan Tysdal

Tony Venhuizen

Sara Waldner

Anna and Dane Yde

Bishop Emeritus David Zellmer

“I’m thrilled by the broad support and enthusiasm around my campaign,” Alex Jensen said. “The sheer number of people who have put their support behind my campaign, including this group of prominent business and community leaders, shows their belief in my readiness to serve on the city council.”

These endorsements underscore the strong momentum behind Jensen’s campaign. The Jensen campaign has received donations from more than 165 contributors since the first of the year and Alex has personally called or visited nearly 1,000 voters and attended dozens of community events. Jensen hopes to reach every voter in the city with his “positive and proven” message leading up to the April 14th election.

More About Alex:

As a life-long Sioux Falls resident, Alex Jensen believes in working together to create opportunity. He brings years of experience in business development and growth. He has a working knowledge of good government, having served in the South Dakota State Legislature with a track record of public accountability and balanced budgets.

As a city councilor, Alex will work to keep taxes low, while understanding the critical need to invest in the future. A husband and a father, he supports strong public safety to protect our city’s families. Alex’s top priority as city councilor is improving the quality of life for all Sioux Falls citizens.

Interested voters can learn more about Alex Jensen at www.jensenforsiouxfalls.com.