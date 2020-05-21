Am I reading that as an admission that Governor Kristi Noem was correct in her approach to the Coronavirus?

Jonathan Ellis at the Argus Leader is making note of some interesting statistics on Twitter today. And Maybe I’m reading something into it he isn’t intending, but.. I have to say that it sounds an awful lot like Governor Kristi Noem was absolutely correct in her measured approach to the Coronavirus:

  1. Anonymous

    The daily number of active cases peaked on May 11th at 1393 and has been declining since. As of today the number is 1057.
    The number of people who have recovered was 2187 on May 11th and today it’s 3145.

  2. Jess Wondering

    Has anyone checked on Mr. Ellis and his health situation? Writing that had to seriously harm him in some physical manner. I’m a little surprised the entire state didn’t hear his head pop when he hit “send”.

    1. Cliff Hadley

      Not really. Hospitalizations are where they’ve been from the start at 8 percent of active cases. Deaths are still barely 1 percent of all cases, and those deaths are entirely in the older demographic and those with immunity issues.

