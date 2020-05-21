Am I reading that as an admission that Governor Kristi Noem was correct in her approach to the Coronavirus?

Jonathan Ellis at the Argus Leader is making note of some interesting statistics on Twitter today. And Maybe I’m reading something into it he isn’t intending, but.. I have to say that it sounds an awful lot like Governor Kristi Noem was absolutely correct in her measured approach to the Coronavirus:
This suggests to me that voluntary social distancing behaviors have been successful. And it means I’m optimistic we can live with this thing until reliable medical treatments come online without blowing the economy to smithereens.
— Jonathan Ellis (@argusjellis) May 18, 2020
The daily number of active cases peaked on May 11th at 1393 and has been declining since. As of today the number is 1057.
The number of people who have recovered was 2187 on May 11th and today it’s 3145.
Has anyone checked on Mr. Ellis and his health situation? Writing that had to seriously harm him in some physical manner. I’m a little surprised the entire state didn’t hear his head pop when he hit “send”.
Hospitalizations are going up and that’s the number they say is the most important.
Not really. Hospitalizations are where they’ve been from the start at 8 percent of active cases. Deaths are still barely 1 percent of all cases, and those deaths are entirely in the older demographic and those with immunity issues.