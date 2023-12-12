Amber Hulse Announces Her Campaign For Senate District 30

According to a press release issued today, lifelong conservative activist, Amber Hulse announced her candidacy for State Senate in the 30th District, which encompasses Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County. Hulse is committed to delivering results for the community and will work hard to ensure that residents of the Black Hills have a voice in Pierre

Upon announcing her campaign, Amber Hulse said, “I have made the choice to run for the Senate because I saw a need in my community that called me to public service. In Pierre, I will always put your needs and the needs of our state and community first. We deserve fresh leadership, and I keep thinking back to my personal motto ‘if not me, then who?’ Exemplary leadership starts with leaders who will put in the work for our community and deliver a conservative agenda. The Black Hills deserve a fresh voice in Pierre, and I look forward to being that voice.”

Hulse is a graduate of the University of South Dakota, graduates from Georgetown Law in 2024 and has served as a law clerk for Governor Kristi Noem and U.S. Senator Hawley on the Senate Judiciary Committee. She was also an intern in the White House for the Trump Administration and has served other elected officials including Secretary of State Shantel Krebs, U.S. Senator Thune, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, and U.S. Senator Lummis of Wyoming.

According to her website, Hulse is focusing her campaign on 4 major points, that she’s Pro-American, and among her policies includes “ensuring foreign nations cannot buy South Dakota farmland. “ Hulse notes she supports education, and plans to tackle “post-COVID learning loss recovery, literacy education, and school attendance should be a priority, as well as championing parents as crucial partners, supporting their involvement in their children’s education.” Hulse also notes her support for veterans, as well as wildlife, land management and conservation among issues she’s concerned about on her campaign page.

Hulse will likely face controversial District 30 State Senator Julie Frye-Mueller in the primary election. Frye-Mueller was removed from the Republican Senate Caucus after her censure over her harassment of a legislative employee involving the employee’s newborn child and the Senator questioning the employee over vaccinations and breast-feeding practices. Frye-Mueller was also stripped of committee assignments by Senate Leadership.

The Primary Election will be held on June 4, 2024. You can find out more and donate to her campaign at http://amberforsouthdakota.com/