Congressman Dusty Johnson featured by The Hill as “Changemaker,” one of few in Washington who have made their mark during year in politics

South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson is one of 28 individuals being featured by The Hill website for his influence and ability to act as a positive agent of change in our nation’s capital this year. In the article noting his influence in helping to bring people together in Washington, especially in the House GOP Caucus, as The Hill points out:

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) has found himself at the center of nearly every battle in the House GOP conference this year, working to unify the fractious group and shift the narrative that the current class of House Republicans is ungovernable.

Johnson — as chair of the pragmatic Main Street Caucus — played a role in January’s Speaker fight, the push to raise the debt limit in May, and the race to fund the government in September.

and..

“I think when we’re focusing on what divides us, the House Republicans are not very effective. And so, I try to be somebody who can bridge the gap, try to make people focus on what’s achievable and where do we agree,” Johnson told The Hill in an interview. “And to the extent that we’ve had successes, you know, whether it’s been on border security, public safety, energy, spending, I think it has come because Republicans have figured out a way to work together.”