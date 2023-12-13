Rounds, Tester Announce Move to Overturn Biden Administration Decision Allowing Beef Imports from Paraguay

WASHINGTON – As part of their continued efforts to support American producers and consumers, U.S. Senators Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) announced that they will file a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution that would overturn the Biden administration’s decision to allow beef imports from Paraguay.

“The Biden administration’s decision to allow beef imports from a country with a history of foot and mouth disease is a mistake that impacts South Dakota producers and consumers,” said Rounds. “Our producers work tirelessly to produce the safest, highest quality and most affordable beef in the world. Our consumers should be able to confidently feed their families beef that has met the rigorous standards required in the United States. I am proud to partner with Senator Tester to overturn this Biden administration rule that would allow beef imports from Paraguay.”

“The Biden Administration has this one backwards – resuming beef imports from a country with a recent history of foot and mouth disease is bad news for both Montana consumers and producers,” said Tester. “Montana ranchers work hard to produce the best quality beef in the world, and it’s clear that the USDA doesn’t have the data to show that Paraguay meets th e same animal health standards. I’m willing to take this fight to the Senate floor because it’s clear that bureaucrats in Washington are endangering our food supply while giving a raw deal to American ranchers and consumers.”

Earlier this month, Rounds and Tester introduced bipartisan legislation to suspend beef imports from Paraguay in response to animal health concerns. The senators have called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to collect more up-to-date data before resuming beef imports from a country like Paraguay with a recent history of foot and mouth disease. Paraguay last reported cases of foot and mouth disease in 2012. The USDA’s decision to resume Paraguayan imports relies on an analysis completed in 2018, and American inspectors have not conducted a site visit to Paraguay since 2014.

In addition to suspending beef imports from Paraguay, the bill would also require the establishment of a working group to evaluate the threat to food safety and animal health posed by Paraguayan beef.

The bipartisan legislation is supported by R-CALF USA, United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA).

Rounds and Tester have led the charge to support American family farmers and ranchers. In February, the senators also introduced bipartisan legislation to suspend Brazilian beef imports to the United States until experts can conduct a systemic review of the commodity’s impact on food safety and animal health.

