Gov. Noem Supports Bill to Prevent Antisemitism

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem voiced her support for legislation declaring that antisemitism is discrimination.

“Jewish people around the world are facing discriminatory acts of hatred. Acts of violence against the Jewish people have even skyrocketed here in America. South Dakota will always stand with the Jewish people – and we will continue to support the State of Israel,” Governor Noem said. “Antisemitism is discrimination against the Jewish people. I am proud to support this legislation.”

This bill will support Jews in South Dakota by increasing their protections against antisemitic acts of hate. It will be introduced during the upcoming legislative session by South Dakota State Representative Fred Deutsch (R-04).

South Dakota’s Bureau of Human Resources and Administration (BHRA) is also encouraging state employees to participate in workplace antisemitism training this month. There are two different training courses available on SDLearn. For more information, contact BHRA.

