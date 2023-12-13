Thune: Annual Defense Bill Provides Critical Funding for Ellsworth Air Force Base

“The security of our nation is the precondition for everything else – for the continued enjoyment of our freedoms, for a flourishing society, for a healthy economy, for government’s ability to do anything.”

Click here or on the picture above to watch the video.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor ahead of the final passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2024, which contains numerous priorities that benefit South Dakota and the B-21 bomber mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base. Thune noted that in addition to the NDAA, Congress must prioritize passing a national security supplemental bill that provides support to the United States’ allies – like Israel and Ukraine – and contains meaningful measures to secure the southern border.