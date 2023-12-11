District 17 Senator Sydney Davis Announces Re-Election Bid

BURBANK, SD — Senator Sydney Davis announced her intent to seek re-election to continue representing District 17 in the South Dakota State Senate.

“The decisions we make in Pierre have such a wide impact on everyone in the state. They can change people’s lives. I have found that to be humbling and honored to be a part of the process. I value the trust my friends and neighbors have placed in me, allowing me to represent them in the legislature,” said Davis.

Davis grew up in rural South Dakota and is a 4th generation cattle producer. A commitment to help others and give back to her rural community led to a career in health care. As a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, she has served communities in the Southeastern corner of South Dakota and the tri-state area.

Davis’s professional and personal experiences provide District 17 with a champion for rural communities. During her legislative service, Davis has established herself as an essential voice for advancing opportunities for healthcare and rural economic development. In three years, Davis has 11 bills on which she was the prime sponsor and 58 bills she co-sponsored signed into law. She serves as the Vice-Chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. Other committee assignments include Senate Education and Senate State Affairs. Davis has focused on providing support and enhanced opportunities for healthcare providers in small communities, including paramedics, dental practitioners, and adult day services. This allows people to receive assistance closer to home.

During the 2023 session, Davis’ successful efforts also included providing grant opportunities for mental health and suicide prevention programs, revising the criminal code to support efforts to combat the fentanyl overdose crisis, and enhancing protections for ag producers from nuisance claims.”

“Some of the things that I’m most proud of is that a lot of the bills and ideas that I brought to Pierre have originated from my friends and neighbors back home, which means a lot to me. That’s how our process should work,” said Davis. “Our main job as a government is to take care of those that can’t take care of themselves to ensure public health and safety, and also to make sure that we’re setting up a fiscally responsible future for our kids and grandkids.”

As a working mother of two children, Davis has also advocated for quality daycare and educational opportunities for children and supported efforts to invest in teachers and the education system. Educated in South Dakota, Davis has supported additional scholarship opportunities to make post-secondary education affordable for the state’s students.

Davis completed her bachelor of science degree at South Dakota State University and her master of science degree at Mount Marty College. Davis and her husband reside with their two children in Clay County, continuing their family tradition as ag producers.