Gov. Noem Proclaims “Shine a Light, Breaking Bread Week” to Honor Israel and the Jewish People

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem proclaimed the week of December 11, 2023, as “Shine a Light, Breaking Bread Week.” This week honors the State of Israel and South Dakota’s friendship with the Jewish people. You can read the full proclamation here.

“South Dakota has a long history of being allied with the State of Israel and the Jewish people,” wrote Governor Noem in her proclamation. “Since the October 7 attack on unarmed civilians in Israel, antisemitic incidents have increased here in the U.S.”

The State of South Dakota has long stood with the State of Israel. In 2020, Governor Noem issued an Executive Order to prohibit South Dakota Executive Branch Agencies from contracting with entities boycotting Israel. Governor Noem also declared the week of November 28, 2021, “Antisemitism Awareness Week” and proclaimed February 24, 2022, “Israel Relations Day.”

“’Breaking Bread’ embodies the essence of sharing culture, finding common ground, building community, and preserving traditions,” continued Governor Noem. “South Dakota remains committed to ensuring all people feel safe to share culture, discuss their beliefs openly in their communities, and are welcomed in our state.”

This week – the week of December 11, 2023 – is “Shine a Light, Breaking Bread Week.”

###