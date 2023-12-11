Democrat Legislator seeking new flag which could remove God and Mount Rushmore

It seems as if some legislators don’t have enough to do.

Bringing back an issue that few cared about the last time it was rehashed, State Senator Reynold Nesiba is noting he wants to create a commission to create a new design for South Dakota’s State Flag, because 2 or 3 people don’t care for it:

Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, was inspired by Schultz’s suggestion and is considering introducing legislation in January. The bill is still being drafted, but would likely create a commission made up of legislators, governor-appointed members, tribal leaders and South Dakotans with expertise in history, art and tourism to help pick the new flag. and.. “The South Dakota flag is an objective failure in every use: People aren’t using it to show how proud they are of South Dakota. Non-South Dakotans couldn’t pick it out of a group of other state flags from a distance,” Green said. “So redesign it. You have nothing to lose, but you have everything to gain.” and.. Flags don’t have to follow the “good flag, bad flag” rules, said Scot Guenter, a professor of American studies at San Jose State University and an academic vexillologist — though he does consider them practical guidelines. What matters is not just that the flag is “pretty” but that the flag is meaningful and connected to the group identity of the people the flag represents.

If Nesiba wants to remove God and Mount Rushmore from the State Flag, that’s his own business. He can fly whatever flags he wants, but it doesn’t mean that the rest of us have an interest in it.

Hopefully that albatross of an idea will quickly be sent to the 41st day in the South Dakota Legislature, to be ignored for another decade before another Democrat brings it up again.