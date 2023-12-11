It seems as if some legislators don’t have enough to do.
Bringing back an issue that few cared about the last time it was rehashed, State Senator Reynold Nesiba is noting he wants to create a commission to create a new design for South Dakota’s State Flag, because 2 or 3 people don’t care for it:
Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, was inspired by Schultz’s suggestion and is considering introducing legislation in January. The bill is still being drafted, but would likely create a commission made up of legislators, governor-appointed members, tribal leaders and South Dakotans with expertise in history, art and tourism to help pick the new flag.
and..
“The South Dakota flag is an objective failure in every use: People aren’t using it to show how proud they are of South Dakota. Non-South Dakotans couldn’t pick it out of a group of other state flags from a distance,” Green said. “So redesign it. You have nothing to lose, but you have everything to gain.”
and..
Flags don’t have to follow the “good flag, bad flag” rules, said Scot Guenter, a professor of American studies at San Jose State University and an academic vexillologist — though he does consider them practical guidelines.
What matters is not just that the flag is “pretty” but that the flag is meaningful and connected to the group identity of the people the flag represents.
If Nesiba wants to remove God and Mount Rushmore from the State Flag, that’s his own business. He can fly whatever flags he wants, but it doesn’t mean that the rest of us have an interest in it.
Hopefully that albatross of an idea will quickly be sent to the 41st day in the South Dakota Legislature, to be ignored for another decade before another Democrat brings it up again.
9 thoughts on “Democrat Legislator seeking new flag which could remove God and Mount Rushmore”
The current state flag sucks, but since crappy marketing materials are par for the course in this state it’s quite fitting.
Interesting. The last time this concept was proposed legislatively (2012), it had a major Democrat Senator as the prime sponsor.
https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/3571
When you have no platform or standing , go ahead and blame God and Mt. Rushmore??? A better project for Nesiba would be to do something about the hideous Sioux Falls flag.
Surprised Governor Kristi Noem does not jump on this and find a legislative sponsor to change the flag to have her photo on a new state flag. It would add to the taxpayer funded marketing campaign and the MAGAs would love it! Former President Trump her future running mate would love it!
Thank you Senator Nesiba for bringing up the conversation!
Trump/Noem 2024!
A typical dakota septic tank floater response. You do make cory dooshberger proud.
Never heard of them.
It’s not a partisan issue. The flag is ugly and dull. Why does it need words on it anyway?
Red, white, blue background with Mt. Rushmore silhouette would be just fine. I’d gladly fly it at my place along with my American Flag.
Anonymous 10:43am nailed it.
Another nonstarter waste of legislative time and energy. Let’s focus on real issues like property tax reform, rising crime rates, enhancing funding for vital services, etc. Yet, it appears that the Dems know they have no power or influence in Pierre so…..let’s float some nonsense bills and chew up committee time so that we don’t pay attention to what really is important to the citizenry. I guess it is reelection time so time to posture and bloviate.
Can’t identify our flag in a group? It literally says “South Dakota The Mount Rushmore State” right there in the middle, bold letters, all caps. I know plenty of conservatives who like our state flag. Maybe his bill says more about the literacy rate among liberals.