Todays legislative session was just like the episode of Seinfeld where they introduced the world to Festivus. You know, Festivus, where among the many activities is an “Airing of grievances.”
So, just like Seinfeld, with equal sitcom hilarity, at the end of today’s extremely brief and veto-free session, Senator Julie Frye Mueller of the inappropriate breastfeeding and vaccination advice decided today was the day to strike back at Senate Leadership and air her grievances by reciting the Julie Frye-Mueller manifesto!
Even though, no one really cared. You can watch it here:
It starts around 8:40 in the video clip, where you’ll see Frye-Mueller is cut off by leadership, because no one really wants to sit and listen, and they’d rather hear a prayer, and adjourn. But it doesn’t end there.
Because following sine die, about 11:30 in.. JFM gets up and continues to read her resolution, until Public Television turns off the cameras and goes home.
You never know. She could still be there barking in the wind, and declaring how she was wronged. First by Senators Schoenbeck & Crabtree (and about everyone else in the Senate) and now by Public Broadcasting.
The lights turn off, and she’s talking to no one. Kind of an unglamorous ending to an unremarkable legislative career.
8 thoughts on “And now it is time for the Airing of the Grievances by Senator Julie Frye Mueller!”
Festivus For The Rest of Us! Did we miss the Festivus Feats of Strength wrestling match on the senate floor or was it held at a different venue at a bar in downtown Pierre or at the Ramkota?
Festivus Feats of Strength must be a hit in Pierre after session concludes.
https://festivusweb.com/festivus-feats-of-strength.php
Stupid does as stupid does.
Well now….a novel way to stop a woman from talking. I’m speechless…wish she was too.
Julie is correct, Schoenbeck is a Rino and a crook and has turned Crabtree into his puppet.
How do you know Mr. Crabtree is not the master of puppets behind the scenes?
https://thefederalist.com/2024/03/26/kristi-noem-would-be-a-disaster-as-donald-trumps-veep/
Schoenbeck has more patience than I would have in those circumstances.
I’d be inclined to use a tazer instead of a gavel.