And now it is time for the Airing of the Grievances by Senator Julie Frye Mueller!

Todays legislative session was just like the episode of Seinfeld where they introduced the world to Festivus. You know, Festivus, where among the many activities is an “Airing of grievances.”

So, just like Seinfeld, with equal sitcom hilarity, at the end of today’s extremely brief and veto-free session, Senator Julie Frye Mueller of the inappropriate breastfeeding and vaccination advice decided today was the day to strike back at Senate Leadership and air her grievances by reciting the Julie Frye-Mueller manifesto!

Even though, no one really cared. You can watch it here:

It starts around 8:40 in the video clip, where you’ll see Frye-Mueller is cut off by leadership, because no one really wants to sit and listen, and they’d rather hear a prayer, and adjourn. But it doesn’t end there.

Because following sine die, about 11:30 in.. JFM gets up and continues to read her resolution, until Public Television turns off the cameras and goes home.

You never know. She could still be there barking in the wind, and declaring how she was wronged. First by Senators Schoenbeck & Crabtree (and about everyone else in the Senate) and now by Public Broadcasting.

The lights turn off, and she’s talking to no one. Kind of an unglamorous ending to an unremarkable legislative career.