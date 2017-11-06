And then there were none…. Measure to allow killing grandma NOT turned in, recreational pot, etc.

Well, 5pm has arrived, and there’s a few petitions that we didn’t see turned in.

First and foremost we did not see the measure to allow assisted suicide, a.k.a. the “Kill Grandma” measure, from the New Approach SD group, who barely made the signature requirement with medical marijuana, which will likely find itself disqualified, having significantly fewer signatures than 2016’s failed attempt. The same group failed to turn in their petitions circulating for recreational marijuana.

An alternative ballot measure for legalizing marijuana never really got of the ground. Neither did a Constitutional Amendment to prevent the legislature from fixing or repealing bad ballot measures for seven years (Like 2016’s IM22).

I was surprised we saw reduced numbers for the pot measures than they had in 2016. Normally, you’d think they’d get better the second time around.

Do you think people more aware of what they didn’t want to put on the ballot? Are they growing tired of the professional petitioners?

What do you think about all of this?

