Coming from the “Primary Dusty Johnson” facebook group…
Looks like the anti-incumbent forces may have talked someone into running against Dusty Johnson, and they should soon be schooled how a good campaign is run, as Dusty is one of the toughest campaigners in the state.
First guess is Taffy Howard, especially since she was speaking at an event recently, but we’ll see.
Stay tuned.
13 thoughts on “Anti-incumbent group claiming primary opponent coming in Congress”
Dusty Johnson encouraged my family to get vaccinated with a mailer.
He actually spent money on it.
And I haven’t seen him lobbying congress or SD to distribute vitamins to our residents.
Why not?
What kind of monster recommends children get vaccinated, but doesn’t campaign for basic health factors?
https://www.cdc.gov/nutrition/micronutrient-malnutrition/about-micronutrients/why-it-matters.html
Lastly, as every. single. one. of your elected representatives what they are doing about election reform.
DEMAND ANSWERS.
I prefer Anti-Rino group.
I think you misspelled QAnon
Put your name out there, coward.
Some people are obsessed with QAnon. Do you also check under your bed at night for Russians?
Poor anonymous. Dusty Johnson represents only himself. But I am guessing you know that already otherwise you would state who you are.
Poor Shari. She reads too much Facebook written by shut-in boomers.
“rino”?– Any real Repug. dead or alive would not be associated with the anti- Democracy domestic terrorists claiming to be Repugs. and conservatives today….
If you want a response, put your name on the post. I don’t give answers to cowards who hide under Anonymous.
Looks like we’ve got a badass here.
Dan so by your post if a person made you mad in a parking lot and you didn’t know their name you would keep your mouth shut.
John Dale I am sure it was an oversight, that nobody realized you need additional health coaching. It can be arranged to have one of Dusty’s supporters come to your home, clean all the junk food out of your refrigerator, lecture you on your nutritional deficiencies, put you through an hour of aerobic exercise and watch you brush and floss your teeth properly.
I would be willing to inflict such a visitation upon your family myself, if you lived nearby.
These challenges are a great opportunity for Dusty, Sen Thune and Gov Noem. It represents a forum for the great majority of us Republicans to once again vote in the primary and prove that they speak for our party. Each will run up numbers north of 75% if challenged in a primary. That won’t stop the small minority from complaining, but these dissidents serve two important functions.
First, a check and public test of our candidates views and positions. That’s a good think.
Second, it’s not easy to find somebody that wants to get beat like rented mule, so they have that going for them too.