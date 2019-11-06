Anyone have a copy of the Randy Seiler SDDP Chair announcement?

The word this morning is that Randy Seiler sent out an e-mail, announcing he is switching directions, and will continue as chair of the South Dakota Democrat Party. If anyone has a copy of it, please feel free to pass it on in confidentially to me here.
Decisive leadership….well not really
No, it is. Well, maybe it isn’t. Then again, I think it is for sure. However, it may not be. But I may be wrong and it is.
Nobody else would do it. They kept trying to get people involved but nobody would take the job.
Everyone very disappointed in Billie, who is just about himself and a lazy and ineffective leader.
Billie shouldn’t be the chair. He needs to support the SDDP behind the scenes.
The SDDP got a great leader. This just fell into their lap.
Hawks resigning will be a good thing for them.