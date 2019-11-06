Anyone have a copy of the Randy Seiler SDDP Chair announcement?

Posted on by 5 Comments ↓

The word this morning is that Randy Seiler sent out an e-mail, announcing he is switching directions, and will continue as chair of the South Dakota Democrat Party.  If anyone has a copy of it, please feel free to pass it on in confidentially to me here.

5 Replies to “Anyone have a copy of the Randy Seiler SDDP Chair announcement?”

    1. Anonymous

      No, it is. Well, maybe it isn’t. Then again, I think it is for sure. However, it may not be. But I may be wrong and it is.

      Reply
  2. Lib

    Nobody else would do it. They kept trying to get people involved but nobody would take the job.

    Everyone very disappointed in Billie, who is just about himself and a lazy and ineffective leader.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.