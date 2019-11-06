The Elizabeth Warren mindset. Skewered rather effectively Posted on November 6, 2019 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ Here’s a good laugh for you this morning: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
This twit shouldn’t be allowed to make her own decisions, let alone make laws for the rest of us. She is also a chronic liar and clueless on financial matters. If the Dems choose her as their nominee I like our chances.