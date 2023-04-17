Are politics so toxic now, that people aren’t allowed to wish for someone’s recovery? (Update)

I was reading the other day that outgoing Democrat Party Chair Randy Seiler had suffered a heart attack and is a medically induced coma while he recovers.
I know there’s a great divide between our politics, and I certainly have not been one to give an inch on that, but coming from my home area of Pierre, I’m acquainted with him, and I’ve always thought Randy to be a decent and community-minded person, and I hope for his recovery.
I was going to write a post about that, and then I saw this from former US Attorney Brendan Johnson, and had to pause:
Randy Seiler was the most qualified candidate to ever run for Attorney General in South Dakota. But he was a Democrat.
South Dakota’s top law enforcement officials campaigned against Randy because he is a Democrat.
Those are people I’m not interested in hearing from today.
He’s certainly welcome to his feelings, but this was just one of those disappointing moments which leave a person asking if social media, or politics themselves, are so utterly toxic at this point that it’s no longer accepted to comfort the afflicted across the aisle, or from the opposite side of a campaign, and to wish for someone’s recovery, regardless of how they might have voted?
I mean, Randy was certainly qualified, but his campaign made some mistakes his opponent capitalized on and was unsuccessful. I don’t think people should be disallowed from feeling bad about him suffering a grave illness because they disagreed with what he was offering at the table of ideas and didn’t vote for him. Some of the people who get elected turn out to be awful (like this), and those who aren’t successful in elections find they have respect outside of the spotlight of politics and elected office.
More shows of humanity – without the political being injected into it – would do everyone a good in these conflicted times.
I would ask everyone pray for and give your best wishes to Randy and his family for his swift recovery, regardless of your political affiliation.
And this is a pretty significant update, as one reader pointed out… this was a post from last year! Then why would it be blasting across the twitterverse?
Apparently, SD Standard had retweeted it this last week, which was blasted out by twitter as a current event, pumping it back into the conversation for social media, making everything old seem new again.
It takes it largely out of context, when it was originally more of a Ravnsborg impeachment matter, and not in the context of Seiler’s more immediate concerns for his health.
But a lot of the same commentary is true. We need to remember we’re all human, and not let tribalism define how we treat our neighbor.
I met and spoke with Randy only once at the Central States Fair in RC when he walked over to our GOP display featuring a life-size cutout of Donald Trump. I asked him if he wanted a pic with the Donald and he said he didn’t think he was welcome there as a Democrat. I assured him that he was welcome and he introduced himself thanking me for the gesture. I offered him some “elephant water” and we visited for about 15 minutes. I thought him to be a sincere gentleman.
I’ll pray for his recovery.
outstanding story. i met him once as well and found him to be an excellent human being, and a very engaging fellow. he’d have been a conscientious servant in the attorney general role, though he’d not have followed the course of previous a.g.’s at all times.
Seems like he must have gotten some backlash from people that are more important than him. I do not see the tweet on his Twitter Machine anymore.
Generally speaking, GENERALLY, I think it depends on the political flavor of the recipient and that of the well-wisher or not well-wisher. When someone of the democratic persuasion has had someone go badly I don’t recall seeing anything on DWC being posted in the hopes the situation will improve for them or condolences offered.
In the reverse I can’t say that’s true. Go to the national socialist blog run out of Nebraska and see how many of the regulars outwardly stated they hoped President Trump would die when he got COVID. Or how many of them have openly hoped that Governor Noem would die. Or how many times they have stated that all Republicans should die. These wishes among other rancid statements that are regularly made…and approved by Cory Heidelberger.
“I don’t recall seeing anything on DWC being posted in the hopes the situation will improve for them or condolences offered.”
I should have stated I don’t recall seeing anything on DWC being posted other than the hopes the situation will improve for them or condolences offered.
The primary doped and demonic commenter there often posts recycled, regurgitated sensationalized conspiracies and wishes death upon Republicans. He mumbles about circular firing squads.
Well I have always liked Randy and wish him well. I didn’t support him for AG because he took some left-leaning positions on social issues that I didn’t want to see in our AG. I wasn’t a big Ranvnsborg fan either but that’s the choice we had.
Brendan, on the other hand, is some I’m not to interested in hearing from. I wonder if he’s screwed up any more ballot measures lately.
First of all, you have to consider the source. Brendan Johnson is NOT his father. Would have allowed statements like this when his dad was sick? Randy is a nice man. Prayers for him and his family during this time. He’s a human being after all.
I’m disappointed in Brendan to say the least. I’ve known him for years and this surprises me. Maybe it comes from a position of frustration as Dems have had little in a long time to celebrate.
We should should always raise above politics when a persons health is at risk.
Pat your thoughts are right.
Brendan is wrong which is why he doesn’t have the temperament to run.
Brendan’s wording is poor, but his point is this: in the Ravnsborg versus Seiler AG election, Seiler was heads and shoulders better and more qualified. That point is not debatable. But most who read this voted for Ravnsborg, not because he was better or more qualified, but because he had the R by his name. Dems admittedly run few qualified and electable candidates, and when the Dems do, especially against someone unqualified, the Dem still loses.
Randy could have won if he had followed the Billy strategy and been more conservative. He pondered to the leftists on social issues. It cost him. People wanted to vote against Ravnsborg. They just needed a reasonable dem on policy. Seiler was too far left.
I wish him a speedy recovery.
If the only thing you can point to being too far left is accepting legalized marijuana, aka a democratically derived decision, then I don’t buy into that. I also don’t buy into the “people didn’t know what they were voting for” notion. I’m sorry your boomer ideology has this unquenchable thirst to control everyone else’s lives, but it’s a losing issue. You are too far right if the problem stems from letting people have a choice in their lives.
~ That point is not debatable. ~
Since that is your opinion, then yes it IS debatable. You seem to be of the persuasion that anyone disagreeing with you is not worth debating.
Agree with PP. Good post
If you look at the date of the tweet, it’s from April 12 of last year, around the time of the Hiuse vote on impeachment. I don’t think it has anything to do with Seiler’s health scare.
You know, that’s a good point, and I had not caught that. Very weird that it’s popping up in twitter feeds this past week. SD Standard had retweeted it, which was blasted across twitter curated political updates, and it also popped into my feed.
Nice catch. Maybe this story needs an update to point that out.
Already on that.
I wish more on the right could open their minds up to consider perspectives that are not broadcast from their “news” stations. I had a close friend who was ranting about the trans stuff, he doesn’t have kids, two of us did. We had to explain that it could affect our kids, and he knows us, we grew up together, and if that happened to one of our kids, does he really think we wouldn’t do everything we can to make a responsible decision? Would you want to be one of those parents that abandons and disowns their kid? It made him realize not all of the people are paid by George Soros to force a sex change on their kids in the basement of a pizza shop. Just because someone thinks slightly different than you doesn’t make them your enemy, if you actually listen, you’ll realize we are not that different and the boogy man party person that your news creates is not your friend, neighbor, sibling, or parent. We all (well most of us) really want the same thing, try turning that talking head off who is there only to try and get you upset so you watch/listen again tomorrow.
I wish more on the LEFT could open their minds up to consider perspectives that are not broadcast from their “news” stations.
Perhaps I should have said all people, however, I don’t see people on the LEFT calling for a civil war and succession as I do on the right. Obviously, the left is not correct in all areas, and I don’t agree with everything, but they are not calling for less personal freedoms on people. What happened with the concept of “we don’t want government in our lives”. Both sides keep trying to bring it in, and the response is always finger pointing as if two wrongs can make a right.
Well, if you are the same Tony…maybe you should take that self-righteous finger of yours that you are waving around and point it right back at yourself. I have read some pretty judgmental and condemning post from you against people that you don’t agree with and have no intention of listening to.
“I’m sorry your boomer ideology has this unquenchable thirst to control everyone else’s lives, but it’s a losing issue. You are too far right if the problem stems from letting people have a choice in their lives.”
And this is your statement which makes my point.
One should look at this in context, just as we should look at Brendan Johnson’s tweet in context. I don’t accept that being a republican is being anti-democracy. If you are anti-democracy, I think that’s anti-american, and I don’t support you. If you want to hate my freedoms, go away, that isn’t an insult or “self righteous- finger pointing” it’s patriotic American values. If you claim that as part of your political party, then I think others may have an issue there. The justifications for ignoring the votes are talking points repeated by closed minded people.
But you can hate my freedoms that I choose to exercise and feel the need to protect and me and people like me just have to get over it because your way of thinking/believing is the only correct way of thinking/believing…OK, I understand you Mr. Kettle.
During his more recent campaign for South Dakota AG, I had the opportunity to privately meet with Mr. Seiler for about 30 minutes. I found him to be bright, experienced, plain-spoken, engaging, and approachable… all great qualities for ANY Attorney General regardless of party. I was very sorry to learn of his quite serious medical condition; I hope and pray for his complete recovery.
Hypocrite. Brandon didn’t say or imply in anyway people aren’t allowed to wish others well. He said he personally didn’t want to hear it. If Brandon was appointed director of political politeness and reunification, maybe that wouldn’t been a great idea – but he isn’t, and there isn’t a Democrat or Republican partisan who isn’t interested in fermenting more hate and fear and disgust for the other side. And that exactly what you are doing here, far more than Brandon did.
~ there isn’t a Democrat or Republican partisan who isn’t interested in fermenting more hate and fear and disgust for the other side. ~
You sure live in a sad world. You really don’t need to make up lies to be a happy person.
I’d rather ferment beer, while Paul foments fear.
Thank you Pat for reminding all of us to speak at this time in the spirit of human kindness. There are important things in life which far surpass politics and loyalty to our tribe.