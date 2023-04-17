Fall River County GOP using donor funds to pay Frye-Mueller legal fees and planning to attack Republicans for acting on employee harassment complaint

From my mailbox comes something pretty darned unusual for a Republican organization, as not only are they using donor funds to pay for Senator Julie Frye Mueller’s legal fees for her misconduct with an employee, they discuss spending donated funds to attack legislators for doing their job. If this doesn’t get your attention, it should:

FRC DRAFT Meeting Minutes 3-14-2023 by Pat Powers on Scribd

Treasurer: Miriam Martin, Treasurer, reported the checking account balance is $6,756.37. Checks issued include $1,000 to attorney Steve Haugaard for attorney fees for Senator Julie Frye-Mueller, as approved at a previous meeting. and.. New Business e. Running Ads re: Senator Frye-Muller’s Suspension: Paul Nabholz discussed possibly running classified ads in the hometown papers of the Senate Leadership against their re-election due to the nature of Frye-Mueller’s suspension without due process as they have not paid any political price for their unethical behavior. Rather than running classified ads, Lance Russell suggested running large display ads instead and/or sending direct mail to the voters in Senate Leadership’s districts. Julie Frye-Mueller also suggested putting a flyer in the local newspaper. Sandy Wahlert suggested requesting an agenda item on the next State GOP meeting to discuss inappropriate conduct of Senate Leadership.

So, let me get this.. not only are they spending money raised from donors to pay Julie Frye-Awful’s legal bill for her harassment of a legislative employee for which she was censured by a group of her peers, but they are discussing spending donor funds to run ads and attack – actually attack – Republican Senate Leadership for bringing the action?

Because – according to them – “they have not paid any political price for their unethical behavior?”

Are they completely off their rockers?

First off, the only person who conducted themselves unethically was Frye-Mueller. Julie Frye-Mueller had a complaint filed against her conduct by an employee, the Senate convened a committee to investigate giving both sides the opportunity to present their side of the story, and with the exception of her seat mate/sole political ally, EVERY SINGLE STATE SENATOR FOUND HER GUILTY OF CONDUCT UNBECOMING THE SENATE AND VOTED TO CENSURE HER!?!

What are they going to do, run ads attacking every Senator except Tom Pischke?

This is the point where Republicans start losing elections. Ugh.