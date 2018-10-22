Are you a RINO? Take the test.

The South Dakota Republican Party has a quiz up on their facebook page asking readers to take a quiz, to find out whether they’re a RINO. You can find the quiz here:

  Randy

    Stupid stuff like this is how a party goes from total control to imploding, losing the governor’s race and AG’s race and allowing Dems to start winning leg races again. Please keep being exclusionary! Please keep turning people away from your party!

