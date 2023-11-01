Are you wearing the latest campaign fashion? Rohl for Senate 2024 hoodie.

The mail was just dropped off on my doorstep, and I got one of the best pieces of campaign swag I think I’ve ever seen – the Mike Rohl for Senate Hoodie:

(Pardon my shedding retriever’s hair, but..) Working from my desk in “the corner of cold” in my house, this item from the District 1 State Senator is just what I was looking for today!

And this thing is great – Love the laced hoodie.

Thank you very much Senator Rohl, and my most enthusiastic thumbs up for the campaign swag.