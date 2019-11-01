Argus Leader isn’t exactly bullish on SDDP coming back anytime soon

From the Argus Leader website, they’re not exactly convinced the South Dakota Democrat Party is going to mend itself anytime soon. And with good reason:

To say that the South Dakota Democratic Party is in shambles right now would be a vast understatement.

A once-proud political coalition has been laid low by mismanagement, disorganization and general malaise in the face of Republican state superiority, with no leadership lifeline in sight.

and…

Clearly, though, there is no quick fix for a party that has zero statewide office holders and a shortage of promising candidates looking ahead to 2020. Though the SDDP has received some money from the national ranks, it will first need to clean its own house before being deemed worthy of further support.