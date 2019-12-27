Argus Leader posts story on legislative races

The Argus has a story on what’s been happening in South Dakota legislative races, and interviews both party chairs on what they plan on doing in the coming months:

Democratic legislators are committed to running for reelection to bring “an important voice” to the state Capitol, he said. The party plans to support them in their reelection efforts while recruiting “bright, young Democrats” to run in districts the party plans to target to win, he said. Democratic candidates face an uphill battle in districts where Democratic voters are outnumbered by Republican voters, but the party is working to close the gap, he said. and… “I think it’s driving voters, Republicans in South Dakota, to want to vote more. It’s making them more engaged,” he said. “We have a level of engagement that I haven’t seen since I became chair three years ago.” The Republican Party moved its headquarters to Sioux Falls earlier in December, and that move will make resources more accessible in the area, he said. There are districts in South Dakota were Democrats have the advantage of more registered voters over Republicans, but Sioux Falls has the largest concentration of both population and legislative districts, he said.

The story mainly rehashes information on legislative term limits and resignations, and claims the Democrat Party is reinvigorated. And promotes the Argus Leader by asking readers to “Stick with argusleader.com to keep updated on the candidates filing for the 2020 election.”

If you’re interested in who has announced, you can also review the SDWC 2020 Candidate List which has changed format this year, as I’m skipping posting rumors, and limiting it to those who have filed petitions, paperwork, or have publicly declared.

If you intend to run, and your name isn’t on the list yet, drop me a note here, or send me a text if you have my number. I’ve heard a lot second hand, and sometimes I hear things in projects I work on, but I don’t want to assume permission to note publicly, unless I’m directly told.

Petitions can start circulating in 5 days – get ready for the show!