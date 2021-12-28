Associated School Boards thank Gov. Noem for proposed 6% increase to State Aid to Education

From the Associated School Boards website comes praise for Governor Noem’s teacher pay increase proposal:

Schools received a nearly unprecedented state aid increase proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem for the 2022-23 school year.

At Gov. Noem’s budget address this month she proposed a 6 percent increase in state aid for the 2022-23 school year. The 6 percent increase brings $41 million in new, ongoing funding to state aid.

and..

“We’re incredibly thankful to Gov. Noem for the proposed increase,” ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany said.

“It’s a much needed increase as schools are trying to keep in teacher pay with regional states, attract classified staff members and face increasing costs with high inflation.”

Read the entire article here.

