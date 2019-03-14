Attorney General explanations released for two proposed constitutional amendments to be circulated for 2020 Ballot

ATTORNEY GENERAL EXPLANATIONS RELEASED FOR TWO PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS TO BE CIRCULATED OF 2020 BALLOT

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced today that he has filed Attorney General explanations for two proposed constitutional amendments with the Secretary of State. The explanations were prepared after the sponsor submitted modified versions of similar amendments that were filed last year.

Each Attorney General explanation will appear on the petition that will be circulated by the amendment’s sponsor. The sponsor will need to obtain, for each proposal, 33,921 valid signatures, as determined by the Secretary of State, to place the amendment on the ballot for the November 2020 general election.

The proposed amendments are entitled:

An amendment to the South Dakota Constitution allowing people to buy, sell, or rent any property or

An amendment to the South Dakota Constitution requiring physical or monetary damage in order for conduct to be considered a violation of

Under South Dakota law, the Attorney General is responsible for preparing explanations for proposed initiated measures, referred laws, and state constitutional amendments. The Attorney General explanation is not a statement either for or against the proposed amendment.

You can read the explanations at:

https://atg.sd.gov/docs/AG%20Statement%20Amendment%20allowing%20people%20to%20buy%20sell%20or%20rent%20.pdf

and

https://atg.sd.gov/docs/AG%20Statement%20requiring%20physical%20damage.pdf

