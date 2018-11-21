Attorney General files ballot explanation for ballot measure to have ballot information hidden from voters

From my mailbox, the Attorney General has filed his official ballot explanation for a measure created by Liberal Democrat Cory Heidelberger to hide ballot information from voters.

No really. That’s what the measure sets out to do:

Attorney General Explanation Released for Initiated Measure Changing Initiative and Referendum Requirements PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced that an Attorney General Explanation for a proposed initiated measure has been filed with the Secretary of State. This explanation will appear on a petition that will be circulated by the sponsor of the initiated measure. If the sponsor obtains a sufficient number of signatures by November 2019, as certified by the Secretary of State, the initiated measure will be placed on the ballot for the November 2020 general election. The initiated measure is entitled “An initiated measure changing initiative and referendum requirements.” Under South Dakota law, the Attorney General is responsible for preparing explanations for proposed initiated measures, referred laws, and South Dakota Constitutional Amendments. Specifically, the explanation includes a title, an objective, clear and simple summary of the purpose and effect of the proposed measure, and a description of the legal consequences. The Attorney General Explanation is not a statement either for or against the proposed initiated measure.

AG Statement for Initiated Measure. Changing Initiative an Dreferendum Requirements 2018 by Pat Powers on Scribd

In case you don’t want to scroll…

So, Liberal Democrat Cory Heidelberger wants to hide information about the circulator, and let people convicted of petition crimes keep on circulating petitions.

He wants to hide information on the ballot telling voters what ballot measures will cost.

And most importantly, he wants to remove the requirement that the information above (the Attorney General’s statement) be directly presented up front to voters on future ballot measures, instead offering them a slip of paper with a “link” to a website with the explanation.

I could go on, but for what purpose would anyone circulate, much less sign a petition to make less information available to the voting public?

Unless, sneaking around is what they have to do to pass an agenda no one wants.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...